Country's Democratic Unionist Party says it won't support Brexit deal proposed by PM Boris Johnson and EU, in a serious blow to Johnson just hours before the bloc's leaders meet at make-or-break reunion.

Demonstrators from 'Border Communities Against Brexit' attend an anti-No Deal Brexit protest at the Carrickcarnon border crossing on the road between Dundalk, Ireland on October 16, 2019, and Newry in Northern Ireland. (AFP)

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party announced on Thursday it cannot support Boris Johnson's current Brexit plan, dealing a major blow to the British prime minister just hours before a crunch EU summit.

"As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT," the DUP, which backs Johnson's government, said in a brief statement on Twitter.

"We will continue to work with the government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom."

The statement was seen as a major setback for Johnson, who would most likely need the support of his DUP allies in parliament for any deal agreed in Brussels.

It came as British and EU negotiators worked late into the night in the hopes of presenting a last-minute Brexit deal to leaders meeting for a European summit.

Close to negotiations

The negotiators worked late into the night into Thursday and said they were close to finding a basis for a treaty to ensure Britain heads for a managed withdrawal from the European bloc it has been part of for nearly half a century.

But officials had to iron out details on how British-ruled Northern Ireland would remain under the European VAT regime.

It was also not clear if Johnson will be able to sell the deal at home.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said simply that there had been "good progress, and work is ongoing" as he briefed a late-night gathering of leading MEPs on the eve of the summit.

But other European sources warned it was not a done deal. They suggested Johnson was struggling to win the support of his allies from Northern Ireland's DUP.

One EU source said the putative agreement "is politically fragile in London". But Downing Street denied reports the DUP would be the problem and said some details remain to be worked out in Brussels.

"We're almost there," one European official said, adding: "Everything is resolved except the application of VAT in Northern Ireland."

Scepticism in Brussels

European officials close to the talks said a deal was unlikely overnight, but that EU ambassadors would meet early Thursday before the 28 EU leaders arrive for their two-day European Council summit.

There was scepticism in Brussels that a final legal text could be completed before the end of the summit, but leaders may give political approval first to open the way for binding, legal agreement to be finalised in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, the leaders were hoping that the summit could rise above the Brexit mire and focus also on a fractious EU budget debate, bids by North Macedonia and Albania to start talks to join the bloc, and the crisis in relations with Turkey.

A deal to avoid 'chaos'

European leaders hoped to decide whether to give the go-ahead to officials to draw up a final withdrawal treaty with Britain.

"The basic foundations of an agreement are ready and in theory ... we could accept this deal with Great Britain and avoid the chaos and the misfortune linked to an uncontrolled, chaotic exit," Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said on Poland's TVN24 news.

Johnson told his cabinet there was "a chance of securing a good deal but we are not there yet and there remain outstanding issues," a Downing Street spokesman said.

Irish leader Leo Varadkar, while positive about an outcome, suggested it might take to "the end of this month" to reach a final agreement.

'Committed to leaving'

The two-day EU summit is due to begin late Thursday, but the Brexit issue could be delayed to Friday if the deal's text needs more work.

Johnson has promised to take the UK out of the European Union on October 31, with or without a divorce agreement to maintain orderly economic ties with its former partners.

A British government audit, published Wednesday, added weight to fears of an economic breakdown in the event of a "no-deal" exit, forecasting a 45-65 percent cut in cross-Channel trade for up to a year.

Against this background, Britain's Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay insisted: "We're committed to leaving ... on October 31. We think the best way of doing that is with a deal, to leave in a smooth and orderly way."

More intense talks resumed this week after Britain softened its stance on the customs status of its province Northern Ireland in order to clinch an accord before the summit.

Brexit talks progressing but 'still not at goal' – Merkel

Also on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Brexit talks with London were heading in a positive direction but stressed that the two sides have yet to reach a deal.

Negotiations are "progressing but still not at the goal," Merkel told German MPs hours before a crunch summit in Brussels.

A deal on Britain's imminent withdrawal from the EU appears "within reach but is not guaranteed," France's deputy foreign minister said.

"We're hoping for a deal and if it can come in the coming hours, that would be perfect," Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne told Public Senat television.

But he said British PM Johnson would have to secure parliament's backing, acknowledging in particular that he would "have to negotiate with the unionist party" of Northern Ireland.

Source: AFP