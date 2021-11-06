Fast News

Police have arrested a man following the attack on a high-speed train travelling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg in Germany.

Several people have been injured in a knife attack on a high-speed train in southern Germany.

The alleged perpetrator has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The motive for the attack on the passenger train, making its way from the Bavarian city of Regensburg to Hamburg, was not yet clear.

"According to preliminary information, several people were injured," police in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz said in a statement, saying there was "no more danger".

The Bild newspaper said at least three people had been hurt, two of them seriously.

A police spokesperson said none of them had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Suspect arrested

A man has been arrested, police said, without giving anymore details.

According to Bild, the suspect is a 27-year-old man of "Arab origin" who may be suffering from psychiatric problems.

The ICE high-speed train was halted in the station of Seubersdorf in the south.

"This knife attack is horrible," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Twitter.

"I would like to thank everyone, especially the police and the train staff, for their brave action, which prevented something even worse from happening.

"The motive for the crime is still unclear and will now be determined."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies