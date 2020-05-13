Fast News

The global pandemic has killed more than 292,000 people and infected over 4.3 million as countries ease curbs. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 13:

Health workers demonstrate in front of Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, May 13

Lesotho records first Covid-19 case

Lesotho recorded its first case of coronavirus case, the health ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for the virus from travellers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia, of which one was positive.

The kingdom, nestled in a South African mountain range, had so far been spared the coronavirus that has affected other countries in southern Africa.

Spain's daily death toll at 184

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus inched up to 184 fatalities from 176 on Tuesday, the country's health ministry said.

The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,104, while the overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 228,691 from 228,030 the prior day.

Malaysia reports 37 new cases

Malaysia reported 37 new virus cases taking its cumulative total to 6,779 infections.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 111.

UK sees 275 deaths among health and social care workers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the deaths of 144 health care workers and 131 social care workers had been reported as involving Covid-19.

The United Kingdom's total Covid-19 death toll now exceeds 40,000, by far the worst yet reported in Europe.

Russia records more than 10,000 new virus cases



Russia registered more than 10,000 new virus cases continuing a grim trend that has seen the country become a global virus hotspot.

Health officials reported 10,028 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing Russia's total number of infections to 242,271.

The Kremlin this week eased a national lockdown to slow the spread of the virus, despite a steady rise in numbers that has brought Russia to second place in a global tally of infections, behind the United States.

Greece starts widespread testing after outbreak

Greek health and civil protection authorities have launched an operation for widespread testing and contact tracing in an area in central Greece where an outbreak of Covid-19 infections have been detected.

The civil protection authority said that consecutive positive infections had been recorded in a Roma settlement in the central city of Larissa.

Ten new confirmed infections were recorded on Tuesday, including seven people in the same family.

The local outbreak led authorities to implement a plan that will conduct widespread repeated testing in three phases, with the first tests on Wednesday, then repeated on the seventh day and on the 14th day.

UK economy shrinks by record 5.8 percent amid virus



Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8 percent in March from February as the virus crisis escalated and the government ordered a shutdown of much of the country to stop the spread of the virus, official data showed.

In the first three months of the year, gross domestic product contracted by 2 percent from the last three months of 2019, the Office for National Statistics said.

That was the largest quarter-on-quarter fall since the end of 2008, during the depths of the financial crisis, though slightly smaller than the average 2.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Austria, Germany to reopen border mid-June



Austria said its border with Germany will fully reopen in a month, one of the first big steps to reopen land borders across the EU that have been shut to fight the coronavirus.

Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is pushing for borders with countries that have similarly low infection rates to be reopened.

Vienna is working on similar two-step reopenings with Switzerland, Liechtenstein and "neighbouring eastern European countries", his office said.

South Korea sticks with lockdown rollback despite virus spike

South Korea says it has no immediate plans to revive strict social distancing rules despite a spike in virus cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told reporters the government needs more time to analyse details of recent outbreaks before determining whether to maintain relaxed social distancing guidelines.

South Korea has eased up on much of its strict social distancing rules last week before it has about roughly 30 new cases each day in the past several days.

Chinese city in partial lockdown over virus spread risk

A northeastern Chinese city has partially shut its borders and cut off transport links after the emergence of a local coronavirus cluster that has fuelled growing fears of a second wave of infections in China.

Jilin, with a population of more than four million, suspended bus services and said it will only allow residents to leave the city if they have tested negative for the virus in the past 48 hours and complete an unspecified period of "strict self-isolation".

Singapore confirms 675 new cases

Singapore's health ministry said it has confirmed another 675 virus infections, taking the city-state's tally to 25,346.

Yesterday, the country announced plans to test all 323,000 migrant workers living in cramped dormitories that have become a hotbed for the virus with about 700 infections.

Thailand reports no new cases for first time since March 9



Thailand reported no new virus cases for the first time since March 9. Thailand has a total of 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak escalated in January.

Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,844 patients have recovered from infections and gone home.

New Zealand reports no new cases for second day

New Zealand reported zero new cases of the coronavirus, the second day in a row without any new cases and the fourth day since early last week.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was encouraging news as the country prepares to ease many of its lockdown restrictions from midnight. Most businesses, including malls, retail stores and sit-down restaurants, will be able to reopen. Social distancing rules will remain in place and gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

The lifting of restrictions will coincide with the release of the government’s annual budget on Thursday.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 798 to 171,306 – RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 798 to 171,306, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 101 to 7,634, the tally showed.

Pakistan tops 2,000 new cases for first time



Pakistan crossed 2,000 new positive coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since the outbreak earlier this year.

The increase comes just days after Prime Minister Imran Khan eased lockdown restrictions and stepped up the return of Pakistanis stranded overseas, ignoring pleas for stricter controls by Pakistan’s medical professionals.

Scenes of crowds of people crammed into markets throughout the country greeted the let up in restrictions despite the government’s call for safe distancing, which has been largely ignored by many of Pakistan’s 220 million people.

The latest figures show 34,312 positive cases following a 24-hour high of 2,255 new cases with a reported death toll of more than 730.

Researchers revise US death forecast upward again

A newly revised coronavirus mortality model predicts more than 147,000 Americans will die from Covid-19 by early August, up nearly 10,000 from the last projection, as restrictions for curbing the pandemic are increasingly relaxed, researchers said.

The latest forecast from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reflects "key drivers of viral transmission like changes in testing and mobility, as well as easing of distancing policies," the report said.

Mexico sees 353 deaths in most lethal coronavirus day

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,997 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, along with 353 additional deaths, the most deadly day since the pandemic began.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 38,324 and 3,926 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

Mexico's previous highest daily death toll was on Thursday, when Mexico reported 257 fatalities.

New cases reported in China

China reported seven new confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland on May 12, up from one a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.

Six of the new cases were local infections in the northeastern province of Jilin. The one imported case was in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

China also confirmed eight new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 12 compared with 15 the day before.

US Senate threatens sanctions on China

US Republican senators proposed legislation that would empower President Donald Trump to slap sanctions on China if Beijing does not give a "full accounting" for the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Chinese Communist Party must be held accountable for the detrimental role they played in this pandemic," said Senator Jim Inhofe, one of the sponsors of the "Covid-19 Accountability Act".

"Their outright deception of the origin and spread of the virus cost the world valuable time and lives as it began to spread," he said in a statement.

Brazil coronavirus cases surpass Germany

Brazil's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 177,589, according to the health ministry, surpassing Germany's 170,508 confirmed cases.

Brazil also declared 881 deaths in the last 24 hours, a record for a single day.

There were 9,258 new cases registered in the 24-hour period.

Mexico to present plan for return to 'new normal'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he will present plans on Wednesday to reopen the country and the economy after several weeks of quarantine measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

"Tomorrow, we will lay out the plan to return to the new normal," Obrador said at a regular news conference.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies