Fast News

Germany introduced border controls with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland in a bid to stem the outbreak as the World Health Organization says the "epicentre" of the pandemic has shifted from China to Europe.

A commuter in Madrid, Spain looks on at an almost empty Atocha train station at rush hour during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak. March 16, 2020. (Reuters)

Meeting with friends, dining out, worshipping and other daily routines have nearly halted as nations take drastic steps to try to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

In a sign of how much the pandemic has grown, China now accounts for less than half of the world's 168,000 cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Though China still has the most infections, the World Health Organization says Europe is now the "epicentre" of the pandemic.

Italy

Italy welcomed a Chinese medical team to help it cope with its patient workload as health officials warn of what will come as the virus hits elsewhere.

Italy on Sunday reported its biggest day-to-day increase in infections — 3,590 more cases in a 24-hour period — for a total of almost 24,747.

And 368 more deaths brought its toll to 1,809, more than a quarter of the global death toll.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and those with mild illness recover in about two weeks.

But severe illness including pneumonia can occur, especially in the elderly and people with existing health problems, and recovery could take six weeks in such cases.

The needs to stop the virus from spreading to the most vulnerable people and to not overwhelm health care systems with sick patients are pushing the urgent calls for people to avoid public crowds or just stay home.

People look from their apartment balconies as a flash mob to raise morale takes place, following the Italian government's restrictive movement measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, Italy, March 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Spain

Spain was under lockdown amid a two-week state of emergency.

“From now, we enter into a new phase,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose wife tested positive.

“We won’t hesitate in doing what we need must to beat the virus. We are putting health first,” Sanchez added.

In Barcelona, there were long lines to buy bread.

Police patrolled parks and told people who were not walking their dogs to go home.

The Las Ramblas promenade was eerily empty.

Spain's Health Ministry said the country has recorded 288 deaths, up from 136 on Saturday. The number of infections rose to 7,753 from 5,700.

People stand on balconies of an apartment hotel during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Benalmadena, on Costa del Sol, southern Spain. March 15 (Reuters)

Germany

Germany on Monday introduced border controls with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland in a bid to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Only those with a valid reason for travel, like cross-border commuters and delivery drivers, are allowed through, officials said. The measures started at 0700 GMT, AFP reporters said.

Germany has also banned large gatherings, and states are increasingly asking restaurants, bars, sports clubs and other public places to shut their doors as well.

Officials wearing protective masks count ballots at a polling station during the first round of mayoral elections as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus disease in Strasbourg, France. March 15, 2020. (Reuters)

France

The coronavirus outbreak in France is "very worrying" and "deteriorating very fast", the head of the country's health service said, as authorities consider whether to implement a partial lockdown.

"The number of cases double every three days," Jerome Salomon said on France Inter.

Top health official Jerome Salomon expressed his regret that many Parisians had ventured out in large numbers on Sunday despite official advice to stay at home and a government shutdown on bars and restaurants around the country.

"I want our citizens to realise that there are people who are sick, who are in intensive care and that (their number) runs into hundreds," he said.

According to the latest official figures published on Sunday, France has had 127 coronavirus deaths and 5,423 confirmed cases.

That was a jump of 36 deaths and over 900 cases in 24 hours. More than 400 people have been hospitalised in a serious condition.

A German police officer wearing a protective face mask directs a car at the German-Swiss border after Germany announced border controls, as the country faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease in Weil am Rhein, Germany. March 16, 2020. (Reuters)

The Czech Republic will start a lockdown on Monday, and Netherlands ordered all schools, day-care centres, restaurants and bars to close until April 6. The new restrictions cover Amsterdam’s famed marijuana-selling “coffee shops” and sex clubs.

Turkey set aside quarantine beds for more than 10,000 people returning from Islam's holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

Britain, which has not yet restricted everyday activities, said it plans to set out emergency powers this week, including potentially requiring people over 70 to self-isolate for up to four months and banning mass gatherings.

People should go out “only alone or with the people who live in their apartment," said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country has 800 infections.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies