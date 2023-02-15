Fast News

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges allies to be speedy in sending more military help as NATO defence ministers meet and Russia bombards eastern front line in offensive — now in its 357th day.

Bohdan, "Fritz", deputy of commander of unit in 79th Air Assault Brigade, fires an RPG towards Russian position in Donetsk region on February 14, 2023. (Reuters)

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

0215 GMT — Russia accepts children forced to flee from Ukraine

Russia has accepted children who were forced to flee with their families from the shelling in Ukraine, Russia's embassy to the United States has said, in response to reports that Russia forcefully holds children.

"Russia accepted children who were forced to flee with their families from the shelling," the embassy said on the Telegram messaging platform.

"We do our best to keep underage people in families, and in cases of absence or death of parents and relatives — to transfer orphans under guardianship."

2200 GMT — Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children for 're-education'

Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children — likely many more — in sites in Russian-annexed Crimea and Russia whose primary purpose appears to be political re-education, according to a US-backed report published on Tuesday.

The report said Yale University researchers had identified at least 43 camps and other facilities where Ukrainian children have been held that were part of a "large-scale systematic network" operated by Moscow since its February 2022 offensive in Ukraine.

The children included those with parents or clear familial guardianship, those Russia deemed orphans, others who were in the care of Ukrainian state institutions before the Russian attack and those whose custody was unclear or uncertain due to the war, it said.

"The primary purpose of the camp facilities we've identified appears to be political re-education," Nathaniel Raymond, one of the researchers, said in a briefing to reporters.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies