Despite mounting casualties, punishing international sanctions and unexpectedly strong resistance from Ukrainians, US sees no sign that Russia "is prepared to stop" its offensive –– now on its 23rd day.

Black smoke billowed for hours after explosions hit a facility for repairing military aircraft near the international airport in Lviv. (Reuters)

Friday, March 18, 2022

Putin accuses Ukraine of stalling talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukrainian authorities of stalling talks, but added that Moscow was ready to search for solutions as he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It was noted that the Kiev regime is trying in every possible way to stall negotiations, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said after the phone call.

"Nevertheless, the Russian side is ready to continue to search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."

Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv

Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities, with new missile strikes and shelling on the capital Kiev and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.

The early morning barrage of missiles on the outskirts of Lviv was the closest strike yet to the centre of the city, which has become a crossroads for people fleeing from other parts of Ukraine and for others entering to deliver aid or fight.

Black smoke billowed for hours after the explosions, which hit a facility for repairing military aircraft near the city’s international airport, only six kilometres (four miles) from the centre.

Bulgaria expels 10 Russian diplomats

Bulgaria's foreign ministry has declared 10 Russian diplomats "persona non grata" and gave them 72 hours to leave the Balkan country over activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status.

In a statement on its website, the foreign ministry said the Russian ambassador to Sofia has been informed about the expulsions.

Over 197,000 refugees from Ukraine recorded in Germany

More than 197,000 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany so far, an interior ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Over 2M Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland, border guard says

Over 2 million refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on February 24, the Polish border guard said.

"Today, March 18 at 0900 (local time) the number of refugees from Ukraine exceeded 2 million. Mainly women and children," the border guard wrote on Twitter.

At least 3 killed in shelling of eastern Ukranian cities



Ukraine's state emergency service said a multi-storey teaching building was shelled in the eastern city of Kharkiv, killing one person, wounding 11 and trapping one person in the rubble.

Shells also hit the eastern city of Kramatorsk, killing two people and wounding six, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post.

IEA urges 'emergency measures' to cut oil demand

The International Energy Agency urged governments to implement immediate measures to cut global oil consumption within months following supply fears stemming from Russia's offensive of Ukraine.

The 10 proposals put forward in a report, including increasing working from home and reducing speed limits, could cut oil consumption among advanced economies "by 2.7 million barrels a day within the next four months", the IEA said.

109 children killed in Russian attacks

At least 109 children have been killed in Ukraine due to Russian attacks, Ukrainian media reported.

Another 130 children have been wounded, Ukraine’s state news agency Ukrinform reported citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

More than 439 educational institutions have been damaged, and 63 others destroyed completely, the report added.

France: Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's offensive on Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact".

"We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told BFM TV.

Earlier this week, European Union member states agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia.

Germany warns supply shortfall from Ukraine conflict will be severe

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that supply shortfalls due to the conflict in Ukraine will be severe and could lead to further conflicts in already vulnerable countries.

She underscored that Germany needed to maintain contact with authoritarian regimes even if they don't share its values and not to stay quiet on issues due to economic or energy interests.

Baerbock, who was presenting a new national security strategy, added that a new China strategy would be in the works in the coming months.

Aid agencies rush in supplies as crisis in Ukraine grows

Aid agencies continue to ramp up their efforts to bring much-needed relief supplies to civilians affected by the fighting, and also to over 3.2 million refugees who have fled the country since the conflict began.

Rzeszow, the largest city in southeastern Poland, roughly 100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, has become a humanitarian aid hub for the region.

By road and by air, aid supplies — including food, blankets, solar lamps, warm clothing, mattresses, jerrycans and plastic sheeting — continue to arrive in a massive warehouse run by the UN refugee agency, next to the airport outside Rzezsow.

Russian forces strike Lviv airport area in west Ukraine

Russian forces struck an area around Lviv's airport in western Ukraine, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

Writing on messaging app Telegram, Sadovyi said he could not give a precise address of the targeted area "but it's definitely not an airport."

Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine and a popular tourist destination known for its picturesque views.

One killed, 4 wounded after parts of missile fall in northern Kiev

One person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, emergencies services said.

The services said in a statement that 12 people were rescued and 98 were evacuated from the 5-storey building.

Russia battles to keep internet free

Limit access to the internet is proving highly divisive after Western sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine has called loudly for a widespread boycott and Kiev has even pushed for Russia to be cut off from the world wide web.

International sanctions have seen companies including big tech firms halt operations in Russia.

Critics say this could well marginalise opponents of the Kremlin, boost the dominance of state media and even lead Russia to try to develop a sealed-off, local version of the internet.

Russia sets up no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass

Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass region, according to a separatist official from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, the Interfax news agency said.

Oil prices increase as Ukraine-Russia peace talks yield no result

Oil prices jumped as ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to bring the sides closer towards a resolution to end the conflict.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $108.53 per barrel at 0605 GMT for a 1.77 percent gain after closing the previous session at $106.64 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $105.33 per barrel at the same time for a 2.28 percent increase after settling at $102.98 a barrel in the previous session.

Search continues for Ukraine theatre bombing survivors

Rescue workers continue to search desperately for any survivors buried beneath the rubble of Mariupol's bombed-out theatre, as Russia's forces pounded residential areas across Ukraine, stoking allegations of war crimes.

Twenty-four hours after Mariupol's once-gleaming whitewashed theatre was hollowed out by a Russian strike, the number of dead, injured or trapped is still unclear.

Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said a bombshelter in the building had survived the impact, and some "adults and children" had emerged alive.

Italy's minister of culture Dario Franceschini said his country was ready to rebuild the theatre "as soon as possible."

Ukraine: Russia recruited nearly 1,000 'mercenaries' from Mideast

The Russian army has recruited nearly a thousand "mercenaries" from Syria and Lebanon, Ukraine said.

“The Russian occupiers, which have suffered huge losses during the war, have already recruited mercenaries from the troops under the command of (Syria's) Bashar al Assad regime and (Lebanese group) Hezbollah's so-called army," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Foreigners — some of whom have never handled a firearm yet but are ready to die — have also arrived in Ukraine from other European countries, the US and elsewhere. Russia says it killed 180 pro-Kiev "mercenaries" in a training base attack on Sunday and has warned its forces will show "no mercy for mercenaries wherever they are on the territory of Ukraine."

Blasts heard in Ukraine's Lviv

At least three blasts were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, Ukraine 24 television station reported through the Telegram messenger.

It published a short video in which a mushroom-shaped plume of smoke could be seen rising on the horizon.

Australia, Japan bring new sanctions on Russia

Australia has placed sanctions on Russia's Finance Ministry and 11 additional banks and government organisations, covering the majority of the country's banking assets along with all entities that handle Russia's sovereign debt.

"With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia's sovereign debt," Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement.

Japan also imposed new sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine Russian groups, it said, adding targets of new asset freeze sanctions also include Russian defence official and two lawmakers.

“Ukraine’s example shows what we expect. Should there be any threat, we will respond.”



Hundreds of Ukraine-bound bulletproof vests stolen in New York

An NGO in New York had hundreds of bulletproof vests stolen after they were donated by officers and destined for Ukraine as it battles a Russian offensive, police and the organisation said.

The theft occurred at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), where police arrived Wednesday and learned that "approximately 400 bulletproof vests were removed from the location," NY Police Department spokeswoman Lieutenant Jessica McRorie said.

"There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing," she added. A spokesperson for UCCA said a smaller number of vests, about 300, were missing from the group's Manhattan location.

''I should be happy because I have three countries to live in. But I can't live in any of them.''



Canada offers three years of temporary residency to Ukranians

Ottawa has announced it is establishing a new immigration programme that will offer Ukrainians fleeing the Russian offensive a temporary Canadian residence permit for up to three years.

Canada, which has a large Ukrainian diaspora, especially in the centre and west of the country, said in a statement that "Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality may stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years."

Applicants are required to apply online and provide their biometric data in the form of fingerprints and a photo. Ukrainian refugees can simultaneously apply for a work and study permit.

