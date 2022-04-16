Fast News

Ukrainian authorities say bodies of over 900 civilians have been discovered around the capital Kiev following Russia's withdrawal with the police saying they were "simply executed" as the conflict enters its 52nd day.

A policeman walks among the rubble of a destroyed house in Bohdanivka village, northeast of Kyiv, on April 14, 2022. (AFP)

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Zelenskyy: About 3,000 Ukraine troops killed in Russian attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in seven weeks of conflict with Russia and about 10,000 have been injured.

There was no count of civilian casualties, he told CNN. He said 19,000 to 20,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the fight, now in its eighth week.

Moscow said last month that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded.

Ukraine: 918 populated areas liberated from Russia

Ukraine has said that 918 populated areas were liberated from Russian forces.

“We are resuming the provision of regular and emergency medical care, the work of educational institutions - where it is really possible,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Reiterating that utility services and public offices will soon be operational in liberated areas, he noted mine clearance operations are already underway.

UN: 1,982 civilians killed, 2,651 injured in Ukraine crisis

The civilian death toll in the Russia-Ukraine war climbed to 1,982, the UN has said, while the number fleeing has surpassed 4.6 million.

At least 2,651 more people have been injured in Ukraine since February 24, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” it said.

Most have gone to neighbouring countries – more than 2.72 million to Poland, 726,857 to Romania, 484,725 to Russia, 447,053 to Hungary, 419,499 to Moldova, 329,597 to Slovakia and 22,827 to Belarus, according to the latest UNHCR figures.

Germany mulls releasing $1B military aid to Ukraine

The German government has said it plans to release more than a billion euros in military aid for Ukraine, amid complaints by Kiev it is not receiving heavy weapons from Berlin.

The funds will feature in a supplementary budget for this year.

In total, taking into account all countries, Berlin has decided to increase its international aid in the defence sector "to two billion euros" with "the largest part being planned in the form of military aid in favour of Ukraine", a government spokeswoman told AFP news agency.

This envelope of two billion euros "will go mainly to Ukraine", Finance Minister Christian Lindner confirmed on Twitter.

High ranking Ukrainian officials to visit US

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and top Ukrainian finance officials will visit Washington next week during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, sources familiar with the plans have said.

Shmyhal, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko are slated to meet bilaterally with finance officials from the Group of Seven countries and others, and take part in a roundtable on Ukraine to be hosted by the World Bank on Thursday, the sources said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies