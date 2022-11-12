Fast News

Ukrainians hail Russia's retreat from Kherson, with Kiev working to de-mine the strategic southern city and restore power across the region as fighting enters its 263rd day.

Ukraine’s retaking of Kherson comes some six weeks after Russian President Putin annexed the region and three other provinces in the south of the country. (Reuters)

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Ukraine’s president has vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city.

The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s offensive almost nine months ago. Kherson residents hugged and kissed the arriving Ukrainian troops in rapturous scenes.

“We will see many more such greetings” of Ukrainian soldiers liberating Russian-held territory,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Saturday.

He pledged to the people in Ukrainian cities and villages that are still under occupation: “We don’t forget anyone; we won’t leave anyone.”

2 civilians killed, 1 injured due to Russian strikes in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region

Two civilians were killed and one person was wounded during Russian strikes in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine as intense fighting in the region forced locals to take refuge in bunkers.

“On November 12, Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region — in Bakhmut. In addition, law enforcement officers found the bodies of two dead during the occupation: in Yampol and in Yarovaya,” Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko announced in a message on Telegram early on Sunday.

Kyrylenko also reported that one person was injured due to strikes in the region, adding that it was "currently impossible" to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russia rejects G20 focus on security

Russia has called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world's most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

The G20 - a group of the world's largest economies that make up more than 80 percent of global GDP - is set to meet on the Indonesian island of Bali this week, with Western leaders including US President Joe Biden expected to use the high-profile forum to slam Russia publicly over the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement issued ahead of the summit, Russia's foreign ministry said it was "fundamentally important that the G20 concentrate its efforts on real, rather than imaginary, threats."

Russia increases its troop presence in Mariupol after retreating from Kherson. TRT World's Dasha Chernyshova brings the latest from Moscow pic.twitter.com/XTrohNuayS — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 13, 2022

S Korea's Yoon vows to expand humanitarian support for Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed to expand humanitarian assistance for Ukraine as he condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine as a violation of international laws, his office said.

Yoon was speaking at the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

At the meeting, Yoon also said freedom of navigation should be guaranteed in the South China Sea, adding any acts escalating tensions in the disputed waters should be restrained.

Zelenskyy: Battles in eastern Donetsk 'hellish'

Russian forces destroyed the critical infrastructure in the southern city of Kherson before fleeing, Zelenskyy has said, adding that local authorities were starting to stabilise the city.

"Before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all the critical infrastructure: communications, water, heat, electricity," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"Police have launched stabilisation measures. Stabilisation measures are also underway in Kherson," he said, noting that almost 2,000 mines, trip-wires and unexploded shells had been dealt with so far.

But pro-Moscow forces are putting up a much stiffer fight elsewhere and Zelenskyy said the battles in the eastern Donetsk region were "hellish."

Source: Reuters