Russia continues bombing Ukrainian sites on the 14th day of the war as Western countries pile pressure on Moscow and tens of thousands leave hamlets and cities to escape death and food shortages.

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Kiev residents urged to get to bomb shelters

An air alert has been declared in and around Kiev, with residents urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible.

"Kiev region, air alert. Threat of a missile attack. Everyone immediately to shelters," regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

For days, as Moscow's forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled amid continuing fighting.

Russian forces have seen their advances stopped in certain areas, including around Kiev, the capital, by fiercer resistance than expected from the Ukrainians

Lavrov travels to Türkiye to hold talks with Kuleba

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov travels to Türkiye where he will have talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the TASS news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

Evacuation from Ukraine's Sumy to continue: Governor

A humanitarian corridor out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy will continue to function, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy has said.

About 5,000 people rode buses out of the northeastern city on Tuesday after Moscow and Kiev agreed on the corridor, he said, and about 1,000 cars were also able to leave, moving towards the city of Poltava.

IAEA says loses contact with Chernobyl nuclear data systems

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN's atomic watchdog, the agency has said, as it voiced concern for staff working under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi "indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chernobyl NPP had been lost", the agency said in a statement.

"The Agency is looking into the status of safeguards monitoring systems in other locations in Ukraine and will provide further information soon," it said.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

The Pentagon has rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Poland's declaration that it intended to deliver the 28 jets to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany raised the concerning prospect of warplanes departing from a US and NATO base to fly into airspace contested with Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

“We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Kirby said in a statement.

Hungary will not support sanctions on Russia covering oil, gas imports: PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced that his country is against possible sanctions on Russia that would cover imports of its oil and natural gas.

Orban said that Hungary condemns Russia’s launch of a war on Ukraine but would not allow Hungarian families “to be made to pay the price of war.” Noting that the sanctions imposed on Russia affect all countries in Europe, he said the expansion of sanctions to Russia’s energy sector will affect Hungary "very seriously."

Orban said Hungary buys most of its oil and natural gas from Russia and 90 percent of Hungarian families heat their homes with gas, adding the Hungarian economy could not function without oil and gas.

Russia’s central bank limits foreign cash withdrawals

Russia's central bank has said that it is limiting the amount of cash that citizens with foreign currency accounts can withdraw as part of "a temporary procedure.”

The procedure runs from March 9 to September 9, the bank said in a statement published on its website.

Account holders can withdraw up to $10,000 in cash, and the rest of the funds should be in roubles at the market rate on the day of issue.

Russia has been allowing some evacuations, but there are reports of repeated attacks along those very routes pic.twitter.com/I4wE9sxNzx — TRT World (@trtworld) March 8, 2022

Russia to allow Ukrainian civilians to leave major cities

Russian forces will stop firing from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT) to provide humanitarian corridors for people to leave capital Kiev and four other cities, senior Russian officials have said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations human rights office said it had verified 1,335 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, but the true toll was likely to be higher.

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops.

Russia has confirmed about 500 losses.

Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

Civilian evacuations took place on Tuesday, in particular from the town of Sumy, where two convoys left during the day.

Evacuations also took place outside the capital Kiev.

But attempted evacuations from the port town of Mariupol have failed on several occasions in recent days, with both Kiev and Moscow blaming the other side for the failures.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president called for an end to the war with Russia, saying the two countries should hold talks for the sake of the people.

"The war must end. We need to sit down at the negotiation table –– not for obsolete murderous ambitions, but in the interests of the people," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message.

Japan may exit Sakhalin energy projects to stop Russia's aggression

Japanese Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda has said that Tokyo may consider pulling out of the "Sakhalin projects", referring to energy projects on Russia's Sakhalin Island, if that helps stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Hagiuda made the comment during a parliament session.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies