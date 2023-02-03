Fast News

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges European leaders visiting Kiev to pile more sanctions on Russia while President Putin evokes a famous WWII victory over Nazis to rally his nation as fighting enters its 345th day.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy was hosting top European Union officials, who were visiting Kiev with promises to support Ukraine "as long as it takes" but denying the country at war with Russia a quick path to joining the Western bloc. (Reuters)

Friday, February 3, 2023

0848 GMT

Air raid alerts have sounded in Kiev and across Ukraine as a summit of European Union and Ukrainian leaders were due to begin in the country's capital.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was hosting top European Union officials, who were visiting Kiev with promises to support Ukraine "as long as it takes" but denying the country at war with Russia a quick path to joining the Western bloc.

Zelenskiyy was hosting EU chairman Charles Michel and the bloc's chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, ahead of the one-year anniversary of Moscow's attack that has devastated cities, killed tens of thousands of people, forced millions from their homes and shaken global food and energy supplies.

EU Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen assures Ukraine of bloc’s support. Jaffar Hasnain has more from Kiev pic.twitter.com/UjeSzBePLw — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 3, 2023

0906 GMT — Russian-backed Crimea authorities nationalise properties of Ukrainian politicians and businessmen

Moscow-supported authorities in occupied Crimea said that they had nationalised around 500 properties in the peninsula including some belonging to senior Ukrainian politicians and business figures.

In a statement on Telegram, Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of the Russian-backed Crimean parliament, said that the decree targeted "accomplices of the Kiev regime" and that the nationalised properties included banks and tourist and sport infrastructure.

According to a document published on the Kremlin-backed Crimean government website, properties belonging to former Ukrainian prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and businessmen Igor Kolomoisky, Rinat Akhmetov and Serhiy Taruta were among those confiscated.

0508 GMT — Ukraine’s allies push IMF to approve $14 bln-$16 bln loan

Ukraine's allies are pushing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to finalise plans for a multibillion-dollar lending programme, the Financial Times reported.

IMF representatives are planning to meet Ukrainian officials in mid-February to advance discussions over a loan that could range from $14 billion to $16 billion, the report said, citing officials familiar with the talks.

2300 GMT — CIA chief says next six months will be 'critical' for Ukraine

CIA Director William Burns has said the intelligence agency assesses that China's President Xi Jinping has been a little sobered by the war in Ukraine, but that it would be a mistake to underestimate Beijing and Moscow's commitment to partnership.

Burns, speaking at a foreign policy event at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, also said Xi maintains serious ambitions over Taiwan and warned that conflict over the island nation would be "deeply unfortunate" for all involved.

China, which signed a "no limits" partnership with Russia last year, has refrained from condemning its invasion of Ukraine even as Western countries, led by the United States, imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow.

But Burns, who travelled to Ukraine recently to meet with the country's president, said Xi was likely surprised and unsettled by what he described as the poor performance of Russia's military.

Burns added that Russia and China's friendship is not totally without limits.

Speaking on Moscow's invasion, Burns said the next six months will be "critical" for Ukraine, where Moscow has been making incremental gains in recent weeks.

China's President Xi Jinping has been a little sobered by the fighting in Ukraine but it would be a mistake to underestimate Beijing and Moscow's commitment to partnership — CIA Director William Burns pic.twitter.com/xFbS7v9eMd — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 2, 2023

For live updates from Thursday (February 2), click here

Source: Reuters