US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss assistance to bolster Kiev's security posture in the wake of the Russian onslaught as the conflict enters its 328th day.

The US delegation visit comes a day after the deadly Russian attack on an apartment building in the central city of Dnipro in Ukraine. (AFP Archive)

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

2333 GMT - Top US official meets Zelenskyy in Kiev

A senior US official has travelled to Kiev where she met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of Washington's "steadfast commitment" to Ukraine, the State Department said.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman led a delegation to the Ukrainian capital to discuss assistance to bolster Ukraine's security posture, improvements to its economy, and ways to develop an enduring bilateral trade partnership with the United States, it added.

The purpose of the visit is "to reaffirm the United States' strong and steadfast commitment to Ukraine and its defence against Russia's unprovoked aggression," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

2323 GMT - UN watchdog optimistic about Ukraine nuclear plant protection

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said has hoped to make progress on a safe zone deal around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, but stressed it was a tough negotiation.

Russian forces in March captured the Soviet-era plant, Europe's largest, soon after their incursion into Ukraine. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

"The situation around the plant continues to be very, very dangerous," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters during a visit to Ukraine. "A nuclear accident, an accident with serious radiological consequences, is in nobody's interest."

2317 GMT - Top US general visits training site for Ukrainian soldiers

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley has visited Grafenwoehr training area in Germany and met with Ukrainian troops.

“This is one of those moments in time where if you want to make a difference, this is it," he said, adding the training will better prepare Ukrainian troops to launch an offensive or counter any surge in Russian attacks.

More than 600 Ukrainian troops began the expanded training program at the camp just a day before Milley arrived.

2046 GMT - Zelenskyy: Dnipro attack shows faster arms supplies needed

The deadly attack on an apartment building in the central city of Dnipro shows the need for faster and better-coordinated decisions on supplying arms for Ukraine, Zelenskyy said.

"What happened in Dnipro, the fact that Russia is preparing new attempts to seize the initiative in the war, the fact that the nature of military action at the front requires new decisions on arms supplies - only underscores how important it is to coordinate all the efforts of the coalition defending Ukraine and freedom," he said in his nightly video address.

