Thursday, February 23, 2023

US President Joe Biden and European leaders in Warsaw have vowed to strengthen defences "from the Baltic to the Black Sea", as the UN General Assembly prepares to vote for "lasting" peace on the eve of the war's first anniversary.

The declaration of support comes as Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez travelled to Kiev on Thursday in a show of solidarity a day before the one-year anniversary of the war.

Nearly a year after Russian forces rolled into Ukraine, Biden attended on Wednesday meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and the heads of Eastern European countries to shore up support for Kiev.

The leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia joined the talks amid widespread concern in their countries that the conflict could spill over.

In New York, the UN General Assembly is meeting for a special session that was to debate a motion backed by Kiev and its allies calling for a "just and lasting peace" — which will be brought to a vote today.

Following are the latest updates:

0753 GMT — US intelligence on giving weapons to Russia is speculation: China



China's Foreign Ministry has said any potential intelligence on arms transfer by China to Russia that the United States plans to release is just speculation.

"As for the so-called intel, this is just speculation and smearing against China," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the US government is considering releasing intelligence on China considering supplying weapons to Russia to support war in Ukraine.

0713 GMT — Prigozhin says Wagner is now receiving ammunition for Ukraine war



Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, has said his troops begun receiving additional supplies of ammunition after a public row with Russia's top army brass.

"Today at 6 am, it was announced that the shipment of ammunition has started," Prigozhin said in a statement on Telegram.

"Most likely, the ball is now rolling. So far, it's all on paper, but, as we were told, the principal documents have already been signed."

0711 GMT — Russia possibly preparing for offensive in eastern Ukraine's Vuhledar: UK

Russian forces are possibly preparing for another offensive around the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbass region, with the town experiencing heavy shelling, Britain has said.

In an intelligence bulletin, Britain added that fighting has also continued in the eastern city of Bakhmut over the last two days.

0711 GMT — Spain's premier in Kiev ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has travelled to Kiev in a show of support a day before the one-year anniversary of the war.

"Returning to Kyiv today, one year since the start of the war," Sanchez tweeted along with a video of him stepping off the train in the Ukrainian capital.

"We will stand with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe," he tweeted in Spanish and Ukrainian.

0643 GMT — G7 finance ministers to discuss more sanctions on Russia



Group of Seven finance ministers were due to discuss possible fresh sanctions against Moscow and more support for Ukraine.

The measures imposed have so far succeeded in practically halving Russia's oil revenues, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said ahead of the talks in Bengaluru, India.

They have "totally disorganised value chains in Russia, notably in industries as strategic as aeronautics and automobiles", Le Maire told reporters.

0546 GMT — Ukraine first lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has given a video tour of human rights violations in the country, telling a UN meeting: “We have the right to live free, not to be killed or tortured.”

She showed destruction in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to capture, where shelling is killing civilians and water is scarce.

She also showed the mass graves of Ukrainians left behind after Russian forces left the city of Izium; the Kramatorsk train station, which was hit by a missile killing 50 people and wounding dozens more trying to flee the war; and many other examples.

0530 GMT — Ukraine seeks South Korean support

Ukraine Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko while addressing an event in the capital Seoul has said Kiev expected more support from South Korea to bring permanent peace in his country, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Foreign Ministry organised the event to commemorate the first anniversary of the war, which was attended by Foreign Minister Park Jin and other senior ministry officials.

In response to the envoy's request, Park did not openly support Kiev against Moscow, but expressed hope that the war would end soon.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ukrainian community in Korea inflicted by the war in their home country," Park was quoted as saying by the agency.

0348 GMT — Russia accuses Ukraine of planning to invade Moldova's breakaway region: RIA

Russia's defence ministry has accused Ukraine of planning to invade Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region after a false flag operation, the RIA news agency reported.

The ministry said Ukraine planned to stage an attack by purportedly Russian forces from Transnistria as a pretext for the invasion, according to RIA.

Separately, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin as saying the West had instructed the Chisinau government to stop all interaction with the Moscow-backed Transnistrian administration.

