Ukraine and the European Union will hold a summit in Kiev to discuss financial and military support, President Zelenskyy's office stated as Russia-Ukraine war enters its 313th day.

Rallies to commemorate the dead were held in several Russian cities. (AFP)

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Russian fury grows over strike that killed dozens of troops in eastern Ukraine

Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accused of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of 63 Russian soldiers in one of the deadliest strikes of the Ukraine conflict.

Russian critics said the soldiers were being housed alongside an ammunition dump at the site in Makiivka, the twin city of the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, which the Russian defence ministry said was hit by four rockets fired from US-made HIMARS launchers.

Ukraine and some Russian nationalist bloggers have put the Makiivka death toll in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials say those estimates are exaggerated. Rallies to commemorate the dead were held in several Russian cities, including Samara, where some came from, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Ukraine: Russia plans tactical shift using more drones

Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kiev.

“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds (exploding drones),” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late on Monday.

He said the goal is to break Ukraine’s resistance by “exhausting our people, (our) air defence, our energy,” more than 10 months after Russia attacked its neighbour.

Reinsurers cut Russia, Ukraine from policies on Jan 1: broker

Reinsurers are excluding Russia, Ukraine and Belarus from policies offered to their insurance clients and cutting back their exposure to US hurricanes, a report from reinsurance broker Gallagher Re showed.

Some insurers have already backed away from providing cover in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus due to risk of sanctions or of steep losses.

Without reinsurance, insurers are likely to be even more reluctant to provide cover for Russia or Ukraine, industry sources say. Ship insurers have already said they are pulling out as a result.

NATO countries to discuss defence spending target: Stoltenberg

NATO countries will discuss their defence spending targets in the coming months as some of them call for turning a 2 percent target into a minimum figure, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the German news agency DPA.

"Some allies are strongly in favour of turning the current 2% target into a minimum," DPA quoted Stoltenberg as saying in an interview published.

He did not say which NATO countries were calling for a more ambitious target, according to DPA. The NATO chief said he aimed to reach an agreement no later than NATO's next regular summit, which will be in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12.

Ukraine, EU to hold summit on February 3 in Kiev

Ukraine and the European Union will hold a summit in Kiev on February 3 to discuss financial and military support, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said in a statement.

Zelenskyy discussed details of the high-level meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in his first phone call of the year, the statement said.

"The parties discussed expected results of the next Ukraine-EU summit to be held on February 3 in Kiev and agreed to intensify preparatory work," the statement read.

The leaders talked about the supply of "appropriate" weapons and a new 18 billion euro ($19 billion) financial assistance programme to Ukraine, with Zelenskyy pushing for the first tranche to be sent this month, it said.

Eastern Ukraine ice arena destroyed in Russian attack

A Russian missile attack destroyed an ice arena in the town of Druzhkivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Ukraine's ice hockey federation said, following earlier reports of a missile hitting the town and injuring two people.

"So it is that since the start of the war, the Russian occupiers have destroyed five ice stadiums," the federation said on its Telegram channel, naming them as the Druzhba venue in Donetsk, arenas in Mariupol and Melitopol, the Ice Palace in Sievierodonetsk and now the Altair arena in Druzhkivka.

