Fast News

Russian forces make gains in Ukraine's east where Russia's military captured a string of villages in the Donbass region, now the focus target of Moscow's offensive, continuing on the 64th straight day.

The UN Chief will meet President Zelenskyy and UN staff on the ground to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. (AFP)

Thursday, April 28, 2022

UN chief Guterres arrives in Borodianka in Kiev region

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described war as "evil" and absurd during a visit to Borodianka outside Kiev, where Moscow's troops are accused of killing civilians during their offensive.

"I imagine my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic. War is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil. There is no way war can be acceptable in the 21st century," Guterres said.

Guterres, during his first visit to the war-scarred country since Russian offensive on February 24, was also expected to visit the town of Bucha ahead of talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Finland and Sweden could join NATO quickly: Stoltenberg

Finland and Sweden will be able to join NATO quickly should they decide to ask for membership in the Western military alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"If they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed and I expect the process to go quickly," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels, adding he planned to speak with the Finnish president later in the day.

He said he was sure arrangements could be found for the interim period between an application by the two Scandinavian countries and the formal ratification in the parliaments of all 30 NATO members.

Canada parliament votes to label Russian attack on Ukraine 'genocide'

Members of Parliament (MPs) in Canada have voted unanimously to label Russia's military actions against Ukraine as "genocide (and) crimes against humanity."

The MPs agreed President Vladimir Putin's military has committed atrocities in Ukraine against the general population, including the removal of children by force, and that such actions have resulted in "grave suffering."

The genocide term was applied due to the "willful killing of Ukrainian civilians (and also the) forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian territory."

Russian-controlled region of Ukraine to start using rouble

Ukraine's southern Kherson region will start using the Russian rouble from May 1, an official from a pro-Russian committee which styles itself as the region's "military-civil administration" has told Russian news agency RIA.

The official, Kirill Stremousov, said that the transition to the Russian rouble will take up to four months, during which time it will circulate alongside Ukraine's official currency - the hryvnia, RIA reported.

Russia said on Tuesday it had gained full control of the Kherson region, which is strategically important as it provides part of the land link between the Crimea peninsula and Russian-backed separatist areas in the east.

What is Transnistria and why does it matter in the Russia-Ukraine conflict? pic.twitter.com/WzFcpeqVjv — TRT World (@trtworld) April 28, 2022

Russia increasing pace of its offensive in east: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine’s General Staff has said Russia is increasing the pace of its offensive in the east of the country, the goal of which is to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and have a land corridor to annexed Crimea.

The Russian forces “are exerting intense fire” in almost all directions, the General Staff said in their daily update, with the “greatest activity observed in Slobozhanske and Donetsk directions.”

Strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, continue, the update said, and more forces have been moved to the city of Izyum. In the Donetsk direction, the Russian troops are focusing on encircling the Ukrainian forces. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces have repelled six attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the General Staff said.

Ukraine can attack Russian logistics under international law -UK's Wallace

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said it will be legitimate for Ukrainian forces to target Russian logistics, but if they do so they will be unlikely to be using British weapons.

"If Ukraine did choose to target logistics infrastructure for the Russian army, that would be legitimate under international law," Wallace told BBC TV.

"They currently don't have British weapons that could do that, so it is unlikely that it is our weapons. We don't really have many long range weapons that are delivered in the way their army does."

UN nuke chief wants Ukraine plant access

The International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general has said the level of safety at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, currently under Russian occupation in Ukraine, is like a “red light blinking” as his organisation tries in vain to get access for work including repairs.

Rafael Grossi said that the IAEA needs access to the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine so its inspectors can, among other things, re-establish connections with the Vienna-based headquarters of the UN agency and for that, both Russia and Ukraine need to help.

The plant requires repairs, “and all of this is not happening. So the situation as I have described it, and I would repeat it today, is not sustainable as it is," Grossi said. “So this is a pending issue. This is a red light blinking.”

Russia's Black Sea fleet retains ability to strike Ukraine: Britain

Russia's Black Sea fleet retains the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets, despite its losses of the landing ship Saratov and the cruiser Moskva, Britain's defence ministry has said.

About 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are in the Black Sea operational zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Global military expenditure has surpassed $2 trillion for the first time, reaching $2.1T in 2021 – the same amount the world would have needed to spend by 2030 to eradicate poverty if it had started in 2018 – with Russia’s expenditure growing for the third consecutive year pic.twitter.com/v0Y3yM7Yzf — TRT World (@trtworld) April 28, 2022

Air defence activated in Russia's Belgorod - TASS

Air defence systems were active in the Russian city of Belgorod in the early hours of Thursday, the TASS news agency cited the local government as saying.

The Belgorod province borders Ukraine's Luhansk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, all of which have seen heavy fighting since Russia attacked Ukraine two months ago. Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out strikes on targets in the region.

Study: Germany biggest buyer of Russian energy

An independent research group has said Germany was the biggest buyer of Russian energy during the first two months since the start of the attack on Ukraine.

A study published by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air calculates that Russia earned $66.5 billion from fossil fuel exports since Russian troops attacked Ukraine on February 24.

Using data on ship movements, real-time tracking of gas flows through pipelines, and estimates based on historical monthly trade, the researchers reckon Germany paid Russia about $9.6 billion for fossil fuel deliveries in the first two months of the assault.

The German government says it can't comment on estimates and declines to provide any figures of its own.

Explosions in Ukrainian city of Kherson

In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a series of explosions boomed near the television tower and at least temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air, Ukrainian and Russian news organisations reported.

The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said missiles and rockets were fired at the city from the direction of the Ukrainian forces to the northwest.

Ukrayinska Pravda, an online newspaper, said the strikes set off a fire and knocked Russian television channels off the air. RIA Novosti said the broadcast later resumed. It said Russian channels began broadcasting from Kherson last week.

For live updates from Wednesday (April 27), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies