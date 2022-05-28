Fast News

Russia continues its offensive on eastern Ukraine’s industrial Donbass region, claiming to capture a railway hub while fears mount it will meet the same fate as Mariupol as the conflict enters the 94th day.

Firemen extinguish a fire at a Gypsum Manufactory plant after shelling in Bakhmut at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass. (AFP)

Saturday May 28, 2022

Russia in 'full control' of eastern Ukraine's Lyman town

Russia's defence ministry has said that the Ukrainian town of Lyman had fallen under the full control of Russian and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine.

The claim comes a day after pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said they had fully captured the town, a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk.

Ukraine said on Friday that Russia had captured most of Lyman but that its forces were blocking an advance to Sloviansk,a city a half-hour drive further southwest.

Ukrainian and Russian forces had been fighting for Lyman for several days.

Some 10,000 Russian troops in Ukraine's Luhansk region

There are some 10,000 Russian troops in Ukraine's Luhansk region, the governor of the eastern region, Serhiy Gaidai, has said.

"These are the (units) that are permanently in Luhansk region, that are trying to assault and are attempting to make gains in any direction they can," Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

The report has not been independently verified.

Ukraine negotiator says not possible to negotiate with Russia

Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak has said that any agreement with Russia cannot be trusted and Moscow can only be stopped by force.

"Any agreement with Russia isn't worth a broken penny, Podolyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Is it possible to negotiate with a country that always lies cynically and propagandistically?"

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other after peace talks stalled, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on March 29. The Kremlin said earlier this month Ukraine was showing no willingness to continue peace talks, while officials in Kiev blamed Russia for the lack of progress.

Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russian gas producer Gazprom has said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 43.96 million cubic metres, slightly up from 43.6 on Friday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Russia shows off hypersonic cruise missile in test-launch

Russia has successfully test-fired a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile over a distance of about 1,000 kilometres, the defence ministry has said.

The missile was fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea, it said. Video released by the ministry showed the missile being fired from a ship and blazing into the sky on a steep trajectory.

President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. Hypersonic weapons can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has conducted previous test launches of the Zircon from warships and submarines in the past year.

Ukraine says 'everything' being done to defend Donbass

Ukraine has said it is doing "everything" to defend Donbass, where an intensifying Russian offensive is prompting Kiev's forces to consider a strategic retreat from some key areas to avoid being surrounded.

Russia is attacking the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions that make up Donbass, Ukraine's industrial heartland, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of carrying out a "genocide".

In his daily address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said the Russians had "concentrated maximum artillery, maximum reserves in Donbass".

Zelenskyy:Russia aims to occupy entire Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy spoke defiantly in two speeches about his country’s ultimate victory over Russian forces in both the most pressing battle in eastern Ukraine and the war, generally.

“Ukraine is a country that has destroyed the myth about the extraordinary power of the Russian army — an army that supposedly, in a few days, could conquer anyone it wants,” he told Stanford University students by video.

“Now Russia is trying to occupy the entire state but we feel strong enough to think about the future of Ukraine, which will be open to the world.”

Communist deputy demands Russian withdrawal

Breaking with the party line in a rare show of opposition to his country’s offensive on Ukraine, a Communist Party legislative deputy in Russia’s Far East demanded an end to the military operation and withdrawal of Russian forces.

“We understand that if our country doesn’t stop the military operation, we’ll have more orphans in our country,” Leonid Vasyukevich said at a meeting of the Primorsk regional Legislative Assembly in the Pacific port of Vladivostok.

Another deputy followed to support Vasyukevich’s views but the legislative assembly’s chairman issued a statement afterward calling the remarks a “political provocation” not supported by the majority of lawmakers.

