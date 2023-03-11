Fast News

Russia continues its push to take Ukraine's eastern Donbass region with the fierce battle for the key city of Bakhmut growing increasingly deadly as fighting enters its 381st day.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian forces and their supply lines remain vulnerable to Russia's attacks from the north and south. (AP)

Saturday, March 11, 2023

The UK's Ministry of Defence has released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, saying that over the last four days, Wagner Group forces have taken control of most of the eastern part of the strategic Donbass city of Bakhmut.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian units are able to fire from fortified buildings to the west, and the area has become a "killing zone", making it highly challenging for Wagner forces attempting to continue their frontal assault westwards.

However, the Ukrainian force and their supply lines to the west remain vulnerable to the continued Russian attempts to outflank the defenders from the north and south, it added.

1211GMT — Russian shells kill three in Kherson: officials

A Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has left three people dead and two others wounded.

"Russian terrorists are shelling Kherson again," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on messaging app Telegram. He posted a picture of firefighters next to a charred car.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson's regional military administration, said the casualties occurred when a car was hit by a shell and caught fire.

0056 GMT — Biden advisor warns Georgia against helping Russia dodge sanctions

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili have discussed plans to ensure Russia feels the economic costs of sanctions placed over the offensive in Ukraine, the White House press service said in a statement.

According to the readout of the meeting, "Sullivan underscored the need for Georgia to avoid becoming an avenue for evasion or backfill".

Moscow on Friday accused foreign countries of inciting mass protests in Georgia, likening them to an attempted coup designed to sow tension on Russia's borders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that several days of demonstrations in the Georgian capital Tbilisi reminded him of the Ukrainian uprising that ousted a Kremlin-friendly government in 2014.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies