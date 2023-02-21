Fast News

US President Joe Biden will attend the B-9 Summit being hosted by Polish President Andrzej Duda, a NATO spokesperson confirmed, as the conflict between Moscow and Kiev enters its 363rd day.

US President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland, on February 20, 2023. (AFP)

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

0010 GMT

US President Joe Biden has landed in the Polish capital Warsaw, Polish television footage showed, after making a surprise visit to Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday Biden walked around Ukraine's capital Kiev on an unannounced visit, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, on a trip timed to upstage the Kremlin ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

0005 GMT – World order depends on events in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

A world order based on rules and humanity depends on how events play out in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

"It is right now and here in Ukraine that the future of a world order based on rules, humanity and predictability is being decided," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, delivered after a surprise visit to Kiev by US President Joe Biden.

Zelenskiy said defence and other needs for putting an end to Russian aggression this year were already well known, including by Ukraine's partners.

"All it takes is resolve," he said.

"Today, I saw such resolve from President Biden and the United States of America."

NATO chief Stoltenberg to visit Poland

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Poland on February 22.

He will attend the B-9 Summit being hosted by Polish President Andrzej Duda, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu confirmed on Twitter on Monday.

US President Joe Biden also will attend the summit.

Biden was initially scheduled to visit Poland on Monday, but he arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced, but widely speculated, trip earlier today.

Biden met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev and announced an additional $500 million military aid package for Ukraine.

His visit came two months after Zelenskyy travelled to Washington to meet Biden at the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

