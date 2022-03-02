Fast News

Russia demands Kiev residents flee their homes and rains rockets on Kharkiv city while also pressing assault on strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol as Ukraine fights back in war continuing on the seventh straight day. Latest updates:

President Biden vows Russia's Putin will pay over the long run even if he makes gains on the battlefield in Ukraine. (AP)

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Biden: US closing airspace to Russia, going after oligarchs

President Joe Biden has said that the US will join allies to ban Russia's aircraft to use its airspace and branded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "dictator" during his State of the Union address, one week after Moscow launched a large-scale military assault on Ukraine.

"A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has cost around the world," Biden told Congress.

But "in the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security," he said.

He said the world has "isolated" Putin for sending Russian forces pouring into Ukraine, vowing that devastating sanctions would "sap" Russia's economic strength and weaken its military.

"Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been," Biden said, adding "he [Putin] has no idea what's coming" in terms of economic penalties and punishment.

The American president also took aim at Russian oligarchs and "corrupt leaders" who he said have bilked billions of dollars off Putin's government, warning them "We're coming for your ill-begotten gains."

Biden vowed that Putin will pay over the long run even if he makes gains on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"While he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," Biden said.

He said the US will release 30 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of an international effort to stabilise the market after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden tells Russian oligarchs US and its allies are "coming for your ill-begotten gains," including yachts, luxury apartments, private jets pic.twitter.com/8jr6YBCsTK — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 2, 2022

Kiev: Belarus preparing to send troops into Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has said it has evidence that Belarus, a Russian ally, is preparing to send troops into Ukraine.

The ministry statement, posted on Facebook at midnight, said the Belarussian troops have been brought into combat readiness and are concentrated close to Ukraine’s northern border.

"During the past 24 hours, according to intelligence findings, there has been significant aircraft activity. In addition, there has been a movement of a column of vehicles with food and ammunition" approaching the border," the statement said.

READ MORE: Is Russia losing the information war in Ukraine?

More than 660,000 refugees have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since Russia’s incursion into Ukraine last week, according to UNCHR, the UN Refugee Agency. pic.twitter.com/3sN5QdRes7 — TRT World (@trtworld) March 2, 2022

Mexico won't impose economic sanctions against Russia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says his government will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The president often cites a guiding principle of nonintervention in foreign affairs.

He said Tuesday that "we want to maintain good relations with all the world's governments, and we want to be in a position to be able to speak with all parties to the conflict."

Russian investment in Mexico is estimated at some $132 million and the bilateral trade at more than $2.4 billion.

Lopez Obrador also sounded off on the censoring of some Russian media outlets and called on Twitter to answer accusations that it is removing messages favorable to Russia.

In his words, "We can’t be speaking of freedom and at the same time limiting freedom of expression."

Africans trying to flee Ukraine say authorities stop them from leaving while letting Ukrainians through pic.twitter.com/hgITIp5CCI — TRT World (@trtworld) March 2, 2022

For live updates from Tuesday (March 1) click 👉🏽 here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies