Russia says it is open to talks with the West, a claim US dismisses as "posturing" because Moscow has continued to strike Ukrainian cities in unabated fighting -- now in its 231st day.

Ukraine alleges Russian missile strikes have damaged more than 10 cities across the country for a second day. (Reuters)

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Biden on prospect of meeting Putin at G20 'would depend'

US President Joe Biden has said he "does not think" Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in an interview with US broadcaster CNN.

Biden left the door open to diplomacy with Moscow to end the assault on Ukraine, refusing to rule out talks with President Vladimir Putin at the meeting of G20 nations in Bali in November.

"Look, I have no intention of meeting with him," Biden told CNN in a rare televised interview. "But for example, if he came to me at the G20 and said I want to talk about the release of (detained basketball star) Brittney Griner, I'd meet with him. I mean, it would depend."

Biden: Putin thought Ukraine will welcome his troops 'with open arms'



Biden has said that Putin "totally miscalculated" when he chose to begin his onslaught against Ukraine.

"I think he [Putin] is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly," he said.

"I think he thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kiev, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated."

US calls on allies to speed aid to Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called on American allies to accelerate financial disbursements to Ukraine as she received her Ukrainian counterpart, Sergii Marchenko.

Yellen said speedier and greater aid would help Ukraine, which is fighting off a Russian onslaught, maintain essential government services and "begin to build and recover."

Yellen stressed that the United States will begin "to provide the Ukrainian government in the coming weeks with the $4.5 billion in budget assistance passed by Congress on September 30" -- part of a larger $12.3 billion aid package to Ukraine, contained in a stopgap spending bill to avert a shutdown of federal services.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies