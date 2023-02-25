Fast News

Ukraine honours its dead and vows to keep fighting while Russia tells the world to accept "the realities" of conflict — now in its 367th day — but faces new Western sanctions.

Demonstrators in Bulgaria hold flag of Ukraine during gathering to mark the anniversary of the war in Ukraine. (Reuters)

Saturday, February 25, 2023

0000 GMT — Zelenskyy 'doesn't need F-16s now'

US President Joe Biden has said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not need F-16s now, ruling out sending the fighter jets for the moment, in an interview to ABC News.

"He doesn't need F-16s now," Biden said.

"I am ruling it out for now."

Biden also said it was not rational for China to be negotiating the outcome of the Ukraine war, when asked about Beijing's peace plan for the conflict.

"Putin's applauding it, so how could it be any good?" Biden said.

"The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that's a totally unjust war for Ukraine, is just not rational."

China's plan urges both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons.

One regular feature during the first year of the war in Ukraine has been Türkiye's efforts to bring both Moscow and Kiev together.



It hasn't yet resulted in an end to the conflict - but it has had some success pic.twitter.com/YSTTUEHz10 — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2023

1900 GMT — Russia 'doubles' number of ships in Black Sea

Ukraine's military has said Russia had doubled the number of ships on active duty in the Black Sea and predicted this could be a preparation for more missile strikes.

Russia's navy has regularly launched missiles from its Black Sea Fleet as part of an effort by Moscow to target Ukrainian critical infrastructure and power generating facilities.

"In the Black Sea, the fleet of warships has doubled compared to this morning — it is now eight ships," the military command in the southern region said in a Facebook update.

"Against a background of enemy aviation activity of a certain kind, this may indicate that a missile attack as well as drone strikes are in preparation," it said.

For our live updates from Friday (February 24), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies