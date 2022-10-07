Fast News

Ukraine says its forces have recaptured more territory, especially in the south while Moscow's military leadership faces rare public backlash over its handling of the conflict — now in its 226th day.

Ukrainian firefighters carry the body of a civilian killed after a strike in Zaporizhzhia, amid the Russian aggression on Ukraine. (AFP)

Biden says nuclear 'Armageddon' threat back for first time since Cold War

US President Joe Biden has said the world risks nuclear "Armageddon" for the first time since the Cold War and that he is trying to find Russian President Vladimir Putin's "off-ramp."

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis" in 1962, Biden said at a Democratic party fundraising event in New York.

Putin is "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons", and "we are trying to figure out what is Putin's off-ramp. Where does he find a way out?"

