Fast News

Russia says it is open to talks with the West, a claim US dismisses as "posturing" because Moscow has continued to strike Ukrainian cities in unabated fighting -- now in its 231st day.

A picture shows a cemetery of Russian troops' equipment in the recently recaptured Lyman town of the eastern Donetsk region. (AFP)

Biden: Putin thought Ukraine will welcome his troops 'with open arms'



US President Joe Biden has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "totally miscalculated" when he chose to begin his onslaught against Ukraine.

"I think he [Putin] is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly," the president said in an interview with US broadcaster CNN.

"I think he thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kiev, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated."

US calls on allies to speed aid to Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called on American allies to accelerate financial disbursements to Ukraine as she received her Ukrainian counterpart, Sergii Marchenko.

Yellen said speedier and greater aid would help Ukraine, which is fighting off a Russian onslaught, maintain essential government services and "begin to build and recover."

Yellen stressed that the United States will begin "to provide the Ukrainian government in the coming weeks with the $4.5 billion in budget assistance passed by Congress on September 30" -- part of a larger $12.3 billion aid package to Ukraine, contained in a stopgap spending bill to avert a shutdown of federal services.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies