IAEA urges Russia and Ukraine to establish a "security protection zone" around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid mounting fears the fighting – now in its 196th day – could trigger a catastrophe.

Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires on the front line in Donetsk region on September 3, 2022. (AP)

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Leaders of US, UK commit to support Ukraine against Russia

President Joe Biden has congratulated the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and both leaders promised to strengthen their relationship as they stand together against Russia.

"I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression," Biden said in a tweet.

The two leaders could meet as soon as the UN General Assembly later in September. Truss looks forward to "working closely with President Biden as leaders of free democracies to tackle shared challenges, particularly the extreme economic problems unleashed by Putin's war," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

