Russian forces have intensified their strikes on the southern region of Ukraine hoping to gain full control of the port city of Mariupol as the conflict enters 74th day.

Russia dropped a bomb on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building, according to governor of the Luhansk region. (Twitter/@_Denyshchenko)

Sunday, May 8, 2022

Bomb hits Ukrainian school, dozens feared dead

Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and the 60 who remain under the debris are feared dead.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building. Thirty people have been rescued.

"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia hits Ukrainian warship near Odesa, downed two planes

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had destroyed a Ukrainian corvette warship near Odesa by a missile strike overnight.

The ministry also said its air defences had shot down two Ukrainian SU-24 bombers and a helicopter over the Snake island in the Black Sea.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 92.1 million cubic metres (mcm) for May 8 compared with 92.4 mcm on May 7.

Last women, children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill

Russian forces kept up their barrage of southern Ukraine, hitting the major Black Sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles and bombarding the steelworks up the coast in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters remained trapped underground.

Moscow was aiming to complete its conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. But it's forces continued to face dogged resistance from defenders within the bunkers beneath the factory. Civilians have been evacuated.

Ukraine's military says it's pushed back Russian forces from its second-largest city, Kharkiv

Russia tightens grip, Ukraine struggles to defend Azovstal

With supplies running low, amputations conducted in a ramshackle clinic, and corpses piling up, the fighters trapped at the besieged steel plant in Ukraine's Mariupol are battling to hold on as Russian forces tighten their grip on the city's last redoubt.

Details about the chaotic final defence and desperate efforts to tend to the wounded have been painstakingly pieced together by military medic Yevgenia Tytarenko, whose husband and colleagues remain trapped inside the factory.

"Lots of soldiers are in serious condition in the hospital. They are injured with no medicine. Food and water are running out," said Tytarenko, who remains in regular contact with people inside the Azovstal plant.

Chechen leader claims control of Popasna

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, said his soldiers have taken control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, while Ukrainian officials said a battle for the town in the east of the country is ongoing.

In mid-April, Russian forces launched a new offensive push along most of Ukraine's eastern flank, with some of most intense attacks and shelling taking place recently around Popasna in the Luhansk region.

"Fighters of the Chechen special forces ... have taken most of Popasna under control," Kadyrov, who has often described himself as Russian President Vladimir Putin's "foot soldier", wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "The main streets and central districts of the town have been completely cleared."

Russia claims large number of Ukraine's loss

Russia has targeted a large number of weapons, military-technical vehicles, as well as Ukrainian military personnel at two separate train stations in the city of Kharkiv, northeast of Ukraine, the country’s military spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.

Moreover, the spokesman said Russian aerial combat units, during the operations around the Snake Island located in the Black Sea, hit a Su-24 bombardment plane, a Su-27 fighter jet along with three Mi-8 helicopters with personnel onboard, besides destroying drones and an assault boat.

According to Konashenkov, Russia has so far destroyed 154 planes, 764 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 296 air-defence missile systems, 2,902 battle tanks and armored vehicles, 333 multiple barrel rocket launchers, 1,378 howitzers and mortars, and 2,728 private military vehicles since the start of the attack.

