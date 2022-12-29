Fast News

Kiev alleges Moscow launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft missiles at key infrastructure in eastern, central, western and southern Ukraine, leaving many regions into darkness, as fighting enters its 309th day.

Waves of alleged Russian strikes in recent months targeting energy infrastructure have left millions without power and heating in often freezing temperatures. (Reuters)

Friday, December 30, 2022

Russian strikes cause power outages in most of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said most regions were without power in freezing temperatures following a barrage of Russian missile attacks all over the country.

"As of this evening, there are power outages in most regions of Ukraine," he said.

"It is especially difficult in Kiev region and the capital, Lviv region, Odessa and the region, Kherson and the region, Vinnytsia region and Transcarpathia."

"With each such missile strike, Russia is only driving itself deeper into a dead end," he added. "Instead, the status of the largest terrorist in the world will have consequences for Russia and its citizens for a long time. And each missile only confirms that all this must end with a tribunal. This is exactly what will happen".

For live updates from Thursday (December 29), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies