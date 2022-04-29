Fast News

Russia pounds targets from practically one end of Ukraine to the other, including the capital Keiv where the UN chief toured, as fierce fighting stretches to the 65th day.

Ukrainian soldiers stand near a tank, amid Russia's offensive on Ukraine, in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Friday, April 29, 2022

Ukraine leader holds 'substantive and warm talks' with Bulgaria PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he had "very substantive and warm talks" on energy and defence cooperation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during his visit to Kiev.

Zelenskyy said they agreed that damaged Ukrainian military equipment could be repaired at Bulgarian plants and then sent back to Ukraine.

"Another issue we agreed on was the supply of Ukrainian electricity to Bulgaria and the joint use of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline" to diversify energy supplies in the region," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation.

US believes Russian intelligence behind attack on journalist - media

The United States believes Russian intelligence was behind an April chemical attack on a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian journalist critical of the Kremlin, US news organisations have reported.

Dmitry Muratov, the editor of the investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, has said that while he was on a train he was splashed with red paint containing acetone by an attacker who told him, "this is for you from our boys."

Muratov at the time posted photographs of his face, chest and hands covered in red oil paint, which he said badly burned his eyes because of the acetone.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies