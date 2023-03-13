Fast News

Moscow and Kiev both claim to kill hundreds of each other's troops in the fight for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as heavy battles continue to rage in the city on the 383rd day of the conflict.

Monday, March 13, 2023

Russian forces suffered more than 1,100 dead in less than a week of battles near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the focal point of fighting in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"In less than a week, starting from 6th March, we managed to kill more than 1,100 enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut sector alone, Russia's irreversible loss, right there, near Bakhmut," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

He said Russian forces had also sustained 1,500 "sanitary losses" - soldiers wounded badly enough to keep them out of further action.

Russia has not responded to the Ukrainian claim. However, the Russian Defence Ministry had said earlier that up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the broader Donetsk part of the frontline.

0600 GMT - 'Situation around Bakhmut difficult'

The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult, but Ukrainian forces are repelling all Russian attempts to capture the town, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi was quoted as saying on the Ukraine's Media Military Centre Telegram messaging platform.

"All enemy attempts to capture the town are repelled by artillery, tanks, and other firepower."

Syrskyi added that the Russian Wagner Group of mercenaries "are attacking from several directions trying to break through the defences of our troops and advance to the central districts of the town".

TRT World is not able to independently verify the report.

0130 GMT — Georgia urges Zelenskyy not to interfere in internal affairs

Georgian's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has called on Zelenskyy to not interfere in the political situation in Georgia, after a wave of protests hit the country last week.

"When a person who is at war... responds to the destructive action of several thousand people here in Georgia, this is direct evidence that this person is involved, motivated to make something happen here too, to change," Garibashvili said in an interview with the Georgian IMEDI television.

During the protests against a "foreign agents" law that critics said signalled an authoritarian shift in Georgia, Zelenskyy thanked protesters for waving the Ukrainian flag, saying it showed respect and wished the country a "democratic success".

The Georgian parliament on Friday dropped the bill, which opponents said was inspired by a 2012 Russian law that has been used extensively to crack down on dissent for the past decade and which had threatened to harm Georgia's bid for closer ties with Europe.

2343 GMT — Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence'

Ukraine's punitive actions against a branch of the Orthodox church linked to Russia are part of a drive to achieve "spiritual independence," Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian authorities have accused the long-established Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of undermining Ukrainian unity and collaborating with Moscow.

Authorities ordered the church last Friday to leave its base in the 980-year-old Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, prompting Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill to ask Pope Francis and other religious leaders to help stop the crackdown.

"One more step towards strengthening our spiritual independence was taken this week," Zelenskyy said, without referring directly to the order.

Ukrainians, he said, had reacted positively.

"We will continue this movement," he said. "We will not allow the terrorist state any opportunity to manipulate the spiritual life of our people, to destroy Ukrainian shrines - our Lavras - or to steal values from them."

2320 GMT — Fuelled by Ukraine, European arms imports double in 2022

Arms imports into Europe almost doubled in 2022, driven by massive shipments to Ukraine, which has become the world's third-largest destination, researchers have said.

With a 93 percent jump compared to the year before, imports have also increased due to accelerating military spending by European states including Poland and Norway, said the report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

And the rate of imports is expected to accelerate further, it said.

"The invasion has really caused a significant surge in demand for arms in Europe, which will have further effect and most likely will lead to increased arms imports by European states," Pieter Wezeman, a senior researcher at SIPRI, told AFP.

Ukraine was until last year a negligible importer of arms.

2228 GMT — Kiev honours soldier shot after saying "glory to Ukraine

Zelenskyy bestowed posthumously the honour of "Hero of Ukraine" on a soldier who defiantly said "glory to Ukraine" before being seen to be shot dead in a video posted on social media.

Ukraine's military, on its Telegram channel, had earlier confirmed the identity of the soldier as Oleksandr Matsievskiy, a sniper with a unit from the northern region of Chernihiv.

"Today, I have bestowed the title of Hero of Ukraine on soldier Oleskandr Matsievskiy," Zelenskyy said.

"A man that all Ukrainians will know. A man who will be forever remembered. For his bravery, for his confidence in Ukraine and for his 'glory to Ukraine'."

1958 GMT — Wagner chief sets out ambitions for an 'army with an ideology'

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force has said in an interview published over the weekend that he had ambitions to turn his private military company into an "army with an ideology" that would fight for justice in Russia.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's fighters - some of them convicts - have spearheaded the assault in eastern Ukraine for months, focusing their efforts on the small city of Bakhmut, which Russia calls Artyomovsk and sees as a useful stepping stone to seize bigger cities like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

"After the capture of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), we will begin to reboot," Prigozhin said in a clip posted on Telegram channels associated with Wagner. "In particular, we will start recruiting new people from the regions."

"The Wagner private military group must turn from just a private, the best, army in the world which is capable of defending the state, into an army with an ideology. And that ideology is the struggle for justice."

