Russian military assault on Ukraine goes into its sixth day as a huge military convoy rumbles toward Kiev, raising fears of intense fighting and more displacements of civilians. Latest updates:

The Russian army has reached the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the city's mayor reported. (Reuters)

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Russian army on outskirts of southern Ukrainian city Kherson

The Russian army has reached the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near annexed Crimea, and is setting up checkpoints on its outskirts, the city's mayor said.

"The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson," mayor Igor Kolykhayev said on Facebook.

"Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian," he added.

US won't be part of any move to create 'no-fly zone' in Ukraine

Washington has rejected the implementation of a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine, saying the move could result in direct conflict with Russia.

Speaking at a press conference, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki recalled that Biden has been clear that he is not intending to send US troops to fight a war with Russia.

"Because a no-fly zone would require implementation. It would require deploying the US military to enforce, which would be a direct conflict, potentially direct conflict and potentially war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of," she said.

Turkish, Belarusian presidents discuss Ukraine-Russia war

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko have spoke on the phone about the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

The leaders discussed Monday’s negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus, the Turkish presidency said on Twitter.

Erdogan told Lukashenko that Türkiye “will continue to make efforts to stop this war and establish peace.”

OSCE monitors to leave Ukraine's Donetsk

All members of the special monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are set to leave the separatist-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk today, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

The mission used to monitor and report violations of a ceasefire agreement between Kiev and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east.

Around 350,000 refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine

"Over the last 24 hours 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border," Maciej Wasik, a Polish deputy interior minister, told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1.

"In total, since Thursday, there have already been 350,000 refugees" who have entered Poland from Ukraine.

Türkiye evacuates citizens from Ukraine

Türkiye has begun evacuating its citizens from Ukraine amid Russia’s war against the country.

As part of the Turkish Foreign Ministry's evacuation plan, a total of 220 Turkish nationals entered Türkiye through the Kapikule Border Gate at the Turkish-Bulgarian border in five buses.

Russia's Chechen leader reports first casualties in Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen republic and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said two Chechen servicemen had been killed in Ukraine and six were wounded.

Russian advance on Kiev has made 'little progress'

"The Russian advance on Kiev has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties," the British defence ministry said in a military intelligence update.

It added that the army increased its use of artillery north of the capital in Kharkiv and Chernihiv, noting that "use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties."

"Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses," it said.

Dozens of Ukraine soldiers killed in military base attack

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kiev, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble.

In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting.

The report could not immediately be confirmed.

A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's troops.

With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking World War Three, Americans and Canadians told Reuters news agency they were inspired by Ukrainians' fierce resistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the formation of an "international legion" and signed a decree making it possible for volunteers to enter Ukraine without a visa.

Some young volunteers travelled straight to Ukraine to enlist.

Others were applying at Ukrainian embassies and consulates before quitting jobs or dropping out of university.

The mobilisation was taking place as Russian artillery bombarded Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

"I feel guilty to not go," said Dax, 26, a veteran of the elite US Army 82nd Airborne infantry division, who planned to deploy with other former US military personnel.

Like many volunteers, the Alabama native declined to give his full name amid discussion on social media of the need to keep their identities and movements secret for security reasons.

Canadian Bryson Woolsey quit his job as a cook on Sunday after seeing Zelenskyy's appeal. He has no military training and plans to buy a plane ticket to Poland, cross into Ukraine and volunteer for combat.

"I felt like I had to do something," said Woolsey, 33, of Powell River, British Columbia, who became restless as he watched images of wounded women and children in Ukraine.

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Sunday told reporters it was up to individual Canadians to decide whether they wanted to join Ukraine's international brigade. A US State Department spokesperson, in an email to Reuters, said US citizens are urged not to travel to Ukraine.

Russian military convoy headed for Ukraine capital keeps stretching

Satellite images have shown a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev that stretches for about 64 km, substantially longer than 27 km reported earlier, a US private company has said.

Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 32 km north of the Ukraine border.

The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.

Maxar said that "along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road."

"A number of homes and buildings are seen burning north and northwest of Ivankiv, near the roads where the convoy is traveling," it added.

Since the start of the Russian offensive on Thursday, Ukrainian forces have defended the roads leading into central Kiev against assaults by Russian forces that are massing around the capital.

According to two sources interviewed by the AFP news agency, one diplomatic and the other a security official, Moscow is preparing to launch a new military push imminently.

The Ukrainian Army General Staff official page on Facebook said that Russian forces were massing over the past 24 hours and accumulating armored vehicles and artillery weapons "primarily to encircle and take control of Kiev and other major cities of Ukraine."

UAE reiterates importance of reaching ceasefire in Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates mission to the United Nations has reiterated the importance of working to reach an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and seeking peaceful solutions that serve regional and international security and stability, the Mission said in a Twitter post.

"We deplore the ongoing violence in Ukraine and reiterate the need for restraint, a cease-fire, and a peaceful resolution of the conflict", the mission added in its statement.





