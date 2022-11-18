Fast News

Russian missile strikes have crippled almost half of the country's energy system, says Ukraine, and authorities in Kiev warn the capital could face a "complete shutdown" of the power grid as fighting enters its 269th day.

Russia has moved some troops from Kherson to reinforce its positions in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. (Reuters Archive)

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Zelenskyy reports 'fierce fighting' in Donetsk

Ukrainian forces have repelled about 100 attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, with no letup in the fighting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region ... there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull," Zelenskyy said in his video address.

"In the 24 hours, about 100 Russian attacks have been repelled in Donetsk region."

Ukraine says Kiev, port Odesa area under power shortages

Ukraine's capital Kiev, the area around the Black Sea port of Odesa and more than a dozen other regions are grappling with power shortages following relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, President Zelenskyy has said.

"The situation with power supplies is difficult in 17 regions and in the capital," Zelenskyy said in his video address.

"Things are very difficult in Kiev region and the city of Kiev, Odesa region and also Vynnitsia and Ternopil," he said, referring to two areas in western and southwestern Ukraine.

Ukraine rejects 'short truce'

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has dismissed the idea of a "short truce" with Russia, saying it would only make things worse.

"Russia is now looking for a short truce, a respite to regain strength. Someone may call this the war's end, but such a respite will only worsen the situation," the Ukrainian leader said in remarks broadcast at the Halifax International Security Forum.

"A truly real, long-lasting and honest peace can only be the result of the complete demolition of Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainians in Kherson disappeared in 'premeditated' campaign

Hundreds of Ukrainians were detained and forcibly disappeared in Kherson after Russia seized the province, in evidence of a planned campaign, a Yale University group researching war crimes has said.

The Conflict Observatory, a research group under Yale University's School of Public Health, said they documented 226 extrajudicial detentions and forced disappearances in Kherson. Around a quarter of that number were allegedly subjected to torture and four died in custody.

Most of the detentions and disappearances were carried out by the Russian military and FSB security agency, and half of those seized "do not appear to have been released," the Conflict Observatory said in a report.

It said men of military age, including civil servants, civil society leaders, teachers, law enforcement and journalists made up a large part of those detained and disappeared.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies