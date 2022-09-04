Fast News

Critical nuclear power plant in Ukraine again loses external power, heightening concerns as energy battle between Moscow and West ramp up amid the ongoing fighting – now in its 193rd day.

Li, 72, is likely to retire from his role in the Communist Party at a landmark conference next month, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-busting third consecutive ter m in office. (Reuters Archive)

Sunday, September 4, 2022

China's top legislator to visit Russia next week

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu will visit Russia next week, state media has reported, becoming the highest-ranking Communist Party politician to travel to the country since Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Li, who ranks third in the Chinese government hierarchy, will pay official visits to Russia, Mongolia, Nepal and South Korea from Wednesday until September 17, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

He will attend the Eastern Economic Forum due to be held over four days from Monday in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Xinhua reported.

Germany to provide more aid for displaced Ukrainians

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional $199 million to fund aid programmes for those internally displaced as a result of Russia's offensive, Development Minister Svenja Schulze has told Funke Media group.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Berlin on Monday where he will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I will speak to Prime Minister Shmyhal about how we can continue to support the Ukrainian government in caring for the displaced people," Schulze said. "The money is intended to help the displaced people in Ukraine to continue to be able to provide for themselves with the essentials."

For live updates from Saturday (September 3), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies