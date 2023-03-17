Fast News

With UN-backed inquiry accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, the latter's leader Zelenskyy pledges to "bring justice closer to" Ukraine, where a Russian military offensive continues on its 387th day.

Chinese foreign ministry says Xi's visit to Russia - his first in nearly four years - was in part to promote "peace". (Reuters Archive)

Friday, March 17, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Russia next week to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, the two countries have said, as Beijing touts a plan to end the grinding Ukraine war that has received a lukewarm welcome on both sides.

Xi's March 20-22 trip comes after China last month published a 12-point plan for "a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis" and after a senior Chinese diplomat called on Thursday for negotiations in a call with Ukraine's foreign minister.

The plan calls for the protection of civilians and for Russia and Ukraine to respect each other's sovereignty.

However, the United States and NATO have said Beijing's efforts to mediate are not credible as it has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Xi's visit to Russia - his first in nearly four years - was in part to promote "peace", although he made no explicit mention of the Ukraine war.

For more updates👇

1014 GMT — Polish, Slovak jets delivered to Ukraine will be destroyed: Kremlin

The Kremlin has said fighter jets given to Ukraine by Poland and Slovakia would be destroyed and repeated that Western arms deliveries to Kiev would not change Russia's military aims.

"The supply of this military equipment — as we have repeatedly said — will not change the outcome of the special military operation... Of course, all this equipment will be destroyed," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists, using the official term for Moscow's military intervention.

0914 GMT — Slovakia to send MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

The Slovak government has approved sending MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said, stepping up its military assistance to Kiev.

Its fleet of 11 MiG-29 planes was retired last summer and most of them are not in operational condition. It will send those that are operational and the rest will go for spare parts.

Slovakia is the second country to send warplanes to Kiev after Poland. The country will also supply part of its KUB air defence system.

0458 GMT — Wagner claims 'Afghan unit' fights on its side in Ukraine

The head of Russia’s Wagner private military company (PMC) has claimed that people from Afghanistan are fighting as part of the group in Ukraine.

In a statement on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin said there is an artillery unit that operates US M-777 howitzers and works with Javelin anti-tank tank missile systems that were either bought from the Ukrainian military or were captured in battles.

"Yes indeed, the Afghan fighters of the Wagner PMC work with us in small numbers. Now there is an artillery unit, which at one time was trained to work on American artillery systems, M-777 howitzers, plus it works with Javelin anti–tank missile systems, which we manage to buy from Ukrainian units, or capture," he said.

0108 GMT — Ukraine vows to drag 'war crimes' guilty into local courts, ICC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made no direct reference to the UN-mandated report accusing Russia of "war crimes" in his fresh video address and instead spoke about those killed in the Russian bombing of a theatre in the southern city of Mariupol one year ago.

"Russian bombs destroyed the Mariupol theatre, a building used as a shelter. Women and children were inside. Some people were pregnant, others elderly," Zelenskyy said.

No one knows the death toll for certain.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians, though the conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverised Ukrainian cities, shaken the global economy and created a Cold War chill in international relations.

"The day will come when those guilty of war crimes against Ukraine will appear in the halls of the International Criminal Court and in national courtrooms," Zelenskyy said.

"We will do all the legal work. We will mobilise all the partners that are necessary for this. This is already being done. Every day we bring justice closer to Ukraine."

2200 GMT — Russia calls UN-backed report a 'controlled leak'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that UN-mandated investigative body's report accusing Russia of "war crimes" in Ukraine has "no legal consequence."

Regarding media reports claiming that the International Criminal Court [ICC] may open two cases against Russia due to its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Zakharova said it was a "controlled leak" aimed at "keeping the topic afloat, but at the same time not to bear any responsibility."

Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute on the ICC and does not have obligations under it, so its decisions will have no legal consequence, she added.

"Therefore, Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible 'recipes' for arrest coming from the International Criminal Court will be legally null and void for us," she said.

For our live updates from Thursday (March 16), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies