Russia and Ukraine fail to make breakthrough in their first top-level talks since Moscow's incursions two weeks ago, as Russian forces advance on Kiev, part of a wider multi-front assault, now in its 16th day.

Residents and militaries help an old woman to flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kiev region, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. (AA)

Friday, March 11, 2022

Premier Li offers China's help for 'grave' Ukraine situation

China's premier has called the situation in Ukraine "grave" and "disconcerting" and offered Beijing's help in playing a "positive role" for peace while continuing to refuse to criticise Russia.

Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that "we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis."

"The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control," Li said, adding it is important to support Russia and Ukraine in ceasefire talks.

“[Afghan people] must be wondering what makes their humanitarian crisis so unimportant. Is it the colour of their skin?”



Irish politician and member of the European Parliament Clare Daly says until the legislative body treats humanitarian crises equally it has “no credibility” pic.twitter.com/sB1VSzlCvJ — TRT World (@trtworld) March 11, 2022

US Senate gives final approval to $13.6 billion Ukraine aid

A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies has easily won final Congressional approval.

Around half of the $13.6 billion measure was for arming and equipping Ukraine and the Pentagon's costs for sending US troops to other Eastern European nations skittish about the warfare next door.

Much of the rest included humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies' defences and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.

Facebook and Instagram will temporarily allow posts calling for violence against Russians or Putin's death, according to Reuters report pic.twitter.com/EByDznYYzK — TRT World (@trtworld) March 11, 2022

Ukraine told to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread

The World Health Organization has advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters news agency, as Russia's movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities raises risk.

Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans including, most recently, Covid-19. Its labs have received support from the United States, the European Union and the WHO.

"WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills," the WHO, a United Nations agency, said.

