Ukraine says its forces beat back a Russian attack in southern Kherson region while fighting rages in the country's south and eastern regions on day 176 of the conflict.

The bulk of Russia's offensive is now focussed on southern and eastern Ukraine. (Reuters)

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Lviv hosts Erdogan, Guterres, Zelenskyy in key summit

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UN chief Antonio Guterres and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to meet at a high-profile summit, with grain exports and concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to top the agenda.

The trilateral meeting in western Ukraine's Lviv marks Erdogan's first in-person discussion with Zelenskyy since Russia launched its attack on February 24, although the Turkish leader has met Russian President Vladimir Putin twice in recent months.

The three leaders will hold a joint news conference after their meetings in Lviv, an important transit point for Ukrainian refugees heading to Europe.

One dead, over a dozen injured in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv

One person died and 18 were wounded in pre-dawn shelling of a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor has said.

"At the moment, there are 18 wounded, among them two children, one person died," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

A day earlier six people died and another 16 were wounded in a Russian rocket attack on the city.

One more grain ship leaves Ukrainian port: Türkiye

One more ship has left a Ukrainian port under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

Belize-flagged ship carrying corn departed from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that four ships will go to Ukraine for grain exports. Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from t he Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odessa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies