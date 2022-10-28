Fast News

Moscow's occupational authorities in southern Ukraine urge residents to cross the Dnipro River as Ukrainian forces make gains in the conflict now on its 247th day.

Friday, October 28, 2022

Civilian departures 'complete' in Kherson – Moscow official

The head of Moscow-annexed Crimea has said civilian departures from Kherson organised by Russia's forces amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive were "completed," after he visited the region with the Kremlin's domestic chief Sergei Kiriyenko.

"The work to organise residents leaving the left side of the Dnipro (river) to safe regions of Russia is completed," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, said on Telegram late on Thursday.

Moscow's authorities in the southern Ukrainian region have urged residents to cross to the right bank of the Dnipro River as Ukrainian forces make gains in the south.

Top US, Ukrainian officials discuss weapons supplies for Kiev

Kiev's need for “ammunition and projectiles” has featured in discussions between the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff and US national security adviser.

In a phone call on Friday, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, briefed Jake Sullivan on the latest situation on the frontlines and Kiev's push to “de-occupy Ukrainian territories,” according to a statement by the Ukrainian side.

“Special attention was paid to the needs of the Ukrainian army for ammunition and projectiles,” read the statement.

Seoul denies sending weapons to Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said Seoul has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a decision would destroy their bilateral relations.

Biden: Putin's talk of possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is 'dangerous'

US President Joe Biden has expressed scepticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment in a speech that he has no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

"If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?" Biden said in an interview with NewsNation.

"He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this," Biden said.

Putin ally says 23 soldiers killed in Ukrainian attack

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said 23 of his soldiers had been killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Kadyrov said the incident had taken place in the southern Kherson region.

IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations



The UN's nuclear watchdog will this week carry out an "independent verification" of Russian allegations concerning the production of so-called dirty bombs at two sites in Ukraine, it said.

Russia has accused Ukraine of preparing to use such a weapon against Moscow's troops, but Kiev suspects Russia might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack, possibly to justify the use of conventional nuclear weapons by Moscow as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said, "IAEA inspectors will conduct independent verification at these locations".

