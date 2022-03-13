Fast News

Barrage of Russian missiles hitting a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland escalates Moscow's offensive to the west of the country as fighting rages elsewhere on 19th day of the assault.

A view of destroyed apartments damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 13, 2022. (AP)

Monday March 14, 2022

Zelenskyy urges Ukraine no-fly zone or 'Russian rockets will fall' on NATO soil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country or see its member states attacked by Russia.

"If you don't close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory," Zelenskyy said in a video address released shortly after midnight.

He spoke a day after thirty-five people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with NATO member Poland.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry releases hypothetical video of Paris getting bombed and calls on NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine to prevent Russian aerial attacks.



"Just think if this were to happen to another European capital," the video says. pic.twitter.com/StIfNgb4d4 — TRT World (@trtworld) March 14, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies