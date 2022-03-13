Barrage of Russian missiles hitting a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland escalates Moscow's offensive to the west of the country as fighting rages elsewhere on 19th day of the assault.

A view of destroyed apartments damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 13, 2022.
A view of destroyed apartments damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 13, 2022. (AP)

Monday March 14, 2022

Zelenskyy urges Ukraine no-fly zone or 'Russian rockets will fall' on NATO soil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country or see its member states attacked by Russia.

"If you don't close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory," Zelenskyy said in a video address released shortly after midnight.

He spoke a day after thirty-five people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with NATO member Poland.

For Sunday (March 13) live updates click 👉🏽 here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies