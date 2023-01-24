Fast News

Russia's new army plan considers possible NATO expansion and the use of Ukraine against Moscow as the fighting rolls into day 335.

A Ukrainian serviceman mans a PKM machine gun aimed towards a Russian position, on a frontline position in the Donetsk region on January 23, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Russian forces are shelling and attacking Ukrainian positions on the front lines of the conflict around the clock, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy has said.

"Enemy shelling and attacks are occurring round the clock," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video message.

"But the battle for Donbas goes on. And the battle for the south goes on. We see how Russia is massing its forces and we know how to respond."

Here are other developments:

0135 GMT – Russia's new army plan considers NATO's expansion, Ukraine -chief of staff

Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov has said that the new plan on changes to the country's armed forces considers possible NATO expansion and the use of Ukraine against Russia.

"The plan is approved by the President of the Russian Federation (Vladimir Putin) and can be adjusted when existing and new threats to the military security of the Russian Federation change," Gerasimov told the news website Argumenty i Fakty.

"Today, such threats include the aspirations of the North Atlantic Alliance to expand to Finland and Sweden, as well as the use of Ukraine as a tool for waging a hybrid war against our country."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies