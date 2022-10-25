Fast News

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Russia has destroyed over a third of Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction that Russian rockets and Iran-made drones had destroyed more than a third of his country's energy sector.

Zelenskyy also told the conference in Berlin via video link that Ukraine had yet to receive "a single cent" towards a fast recovery plan worth a total $17 billion.

"Russia is destroying everything so that it is harder for us to get through the winter," Zelenskyy told the conference, which was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and other senior politicians and officials.

Seven civilians killed in Ukraine's Bakhmut on Monday: governor

Seven civilians have been killed and three injured in the Ukraine city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional governor said.

Three bodies of civilians killed earlier were also discovered in two places in the region, which has been at the centre of intense fighting with the Russian army for months, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian army said Russian troops were on the offensive in the Donetsk region towards the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Five injured in blast in Russian-held city of Melitopol in Ukraine: pro-Moscow officials

Five people were injured in a blast in the Russian-held city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, the pro-Moscow administration said.

"A car exploded near the ZaMedia media group building in Melitopol", damaging it and nearby residential homes, the local pro-Moscow administration said on Telegram, adding that "five people were slightly injured, including employees of the media group. One was hospitalised."

German president arrives in Kiev for surprise visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kiev, his spokesperson told AFP news agency, confirming his surprise visit to Ukraine.

The trip is his first to the country since Russia attacked Ukraine in February, and came six months after Steinmeier, then under heavy fire for his years-long detente policy with Moscow, was snubbed by Kiev.

The president also had to abort a trip at the last minute last week over security reasons, sparking criticisms from Germany's opposition.

World must not waste time but swiftly start work on Ukraine's reconstruction - EU

The world must not squander time but help Ukrainians rebuild their country swiftly, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, adding the EU was ready to coordinate the reconstruction measures with a secretariat.

"We have no time to waste, the scale of destruction is staggering. The World Bank puts the cost of the damage at 350 billion euros ($345 billion)," she told a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Berlin.

Von der Leyen said an international coordination platform for the reconstruction needed to launch "as soon as possible, preferable before the end of the year or early at the beginning of next year", adding the EU's executive Commission was ready to provide the secretariat to it.

US considers HAWK air defence equipment for Ukraine - officials

The United States is considering sending older HAWK air defence equipment from storage to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, two US officials told Reuters news agency.

The HAWK interceptor missiles would be an upgrade to the Stinger missile systems - a smaller, shorter-range air defence system - that the United States has already sent to blunt Russia's offensive.

The Biden administration would use the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) to transfer the HAWK equipment, which is based on Vietnam-era technology but has been upgraded several times.

IAEA prepares to study Russia's 'dirty bomb' claims in Ukraine

The UN nuclear watchdog is preparing to send inspectors in the coming days to two Ukrainian sites at Kiev's request, it said, in an apparent reaction to Russian claims that Ukraine could deploy a so-called dirty bomb, which Ukraine denies.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's announcement followed statements by a senior Russian officer that two institutes in Ukraine linked to the nuclear industry were engaged in preparations to produce such a bomb. "Dirty bombs" are laced with nuclear material.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on Sunday about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine," the IAEA said in a statement, adding that both were already subject to its inspections and one was inspected a month ago.

Ukraine blames Russia for 'prolonging inspection' process of grain ships

Kiev has accused Russia of purposefully delaying the arrival from Türkiye of more than 165 cargo ships heading to Ukrainian ports to be loaded with grain.

Russia's inspectors "have been significantly prolonging the inspection of vessels ... As a result, more than 165 vessels have been stuck in a queue near the Bosphorus Strait and this number continues to grow daily", the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"We have reason to believe that the delays in Russia's inspections of the Grain Initiative's vessels are politically motivated," it added.

Kiev downed 70% of Russia's 'Iran-made drones' — Ukraine intelligence

Ukraine's forces have shot down more than two-thirds of the approximately 330 Shahed drones that Russia has fired through Saturday, the head of Ukraine’s intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov has said.

Budanov said Russia's military had ordered about 1,700 drones of different types and is rolling out a second batch of about 300 Shaheds. Russia and Iran deny the allegations.

“Terror with the use of ‘Shaheds' can actually last for a long time,” he was quoted as saying in the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper, adding: “Air defence is basically coping, 70 percent are shot down."

Ukraine asks Israel to stand against Russia in the fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Israel to join the fight against Russia and repeated a request for Israeli air defence systems.

"Isn't it time for your state to choose who you are with as well?" Zelenskyy said in a video speech at a conference for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

"Is it with the democratic world, which is fighting side by side against the existential threat to its existence? Or with those who turn a blind eye to Russian terror, even when the cost of continued terror is the complete destruction of global security," he said.

Ukraine managed to defend country against Russia — Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president has said that Kiev has been able to defend the independence of the country in the eight months of the conflict with Russia.

In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the eight-month anniversary of the attacks and noted that the Ukrainian forces are advancing in the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions and also intend to retake the Zaporizhzhia region and the annexed Crimea.

“Ukraine is breaking the so-called second army of the world,” Zelenskyy said. “Now Russia can only be a beggar. It is begging for something in Iran, trying to squeeze something out of Western states, inventing various tales about Ukraine, intimidating, deceiving.”

Zelenskyy warned that the coming winter “will be the most difficult in history.”

