Fast News

Fighting rages for key Ukrainian towns in country's eastern region of Donbass as Russia-backed forces push hard to take control of Lysychansk in 130th day of the conflict.

At least 11 apartment buildings were damaged and 39 private residential houses, including five fully destroyed, the governor of the Belgorod region said. (Reuters)

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Explosions hit Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine: official

At least three people have been killed and dozens of residential buildings damaged in Russia's Belgorod early on the day, the local governor has said, after earlier reports of several blasts heard in the city that lies near the border with Ukraine.

At least 11 apartment buildings were damaged and 39 private residential houses, including five fully destroyed, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said.

At l east four people were injured and two hospitalised, including a 10-year-old boy, Gladkov said. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the reports.

Sirens active in Kyiv, Kharkov, and western Ukraine after a residential zone in Belgorod, Russia, was hit by Ukrainian missile. Use of US-provided HIMARS not confirmed.

Russian Iskander missiles now flying into Ukraine, along with Russian jets.



Video: Belgorod residential area. pic.twitter.com/dYoNoWRW8O — lobo (@thewolfreports) July 3, 2022

For live updates from Saturday (July 2), click here