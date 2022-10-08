Fast News

The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions, as fighting rolls into its 227th day.

Moscow announced that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge— built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea — and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine. (Reuters)

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Three people killed in Crimea bridge blast

Russian investigators have said three people were killed after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the mainland, adding that the owner of the vehicle has been identified.

"According to preliminary information, three people were killed," Russia's investigative committee said in a statement. It said they were likely to be "passengers of a car that was near the truck that exploded."

The investigators have also established the details of the truck and its owner, registered in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, and begun searching his place of residence, it added.

Earlier, Russia's investigative committee said it had "initiated a criminal case in connection with the incident."

Russia launches criminal probe into Crimea bridge blast. TRT World's Dasha Chernyshova has more from Moscow pic.twitter.com/xOE7lyfCz6 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 8, 2022

Huge fire breaks out on a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia

Russia's national anti-terrorism committee said on Saturday that the fire was caused by a car bomb, while prior reports by Russian state-backed media said a fuel tanker caught fire.

"Today at 6:07 am (0307 GMT) on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge... a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea," the committee was quoted as saying.

Earlier, RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.

The rail and road bridge over the Kerch Strait was built after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Moscow uses the bridge to move weapons and other military equipment to parts of Ukraine where the fight rages on.

Fuel tank catches fire at Kerch Bridge in Russian-annexed Crimea, the cause is unknown pic.twitter.com/Bk4B7pwhGs — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 8, 2022

IAEA: Zaporizhzhia shelling 'irresponsible'

Overnight shelling that cut the power line supplying cooling systems at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine was "tremendously irresponsible", the UN atomic watchdog has said, calling again for a protection zone.

"The resumption of shelling, hitting the plant's sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible," the International Atomic Energy Agency quoted its chief Rafael Grossi as saying, confirming that the plant is now relying on diesel generators.

Grossi would visit Russia and Ukraine "soon" to discuss setting up a protection zone at the plant, it added.

Death toll from missile strike on Ukraine town rises

At least 14 people have died when seven Russian missiles struck the industrial town of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, the town council's secretary announced.

The missiles struck before dawn on Thursday, with three landing in the town centre, just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the artillery battles of the southern front.

"Sad news keeps coming to us from the analysis of the buildings hit during the attack," said Anatoly Kurtev via Telegram.

"For now the number of dead has gone up to 14."

Crimea bridge blaze is only 'the beginning', says Ukrainian official

A Ukrainian presidential advisor has posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility.

"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin marks his 70th birthday with little fanfare, and Ukraine claims it has liberated 2,434 sq km and 96 settlements in the east of the country in fighting – now in its 227th day



Follow our live coverage:👇 pic.twitter.com/gbGy1CzVh9 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 7, 2022

US ammunition supplies dwindle as Ukraine war drains stockpiles

The US will soon be unable to provide Ukraine with certain types of ammunition that are essential to Kiev's battle against Russia, as supplies are being used up faster than they can be replaced.

US stockpiles of some equipment are "reaching the minimum levels needed for war plans and training," and restocking to pre-invasion levels could take years, Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote in a recent analysis.

Washington is "learning lessons" from the conflict about ammunition needs in a great power war, which are "far greater" than expected, a US military official acknowledged on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine says mass grave found in recently liberated Lyman town

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post.

Separately, the Ukrinform news agency cited a senior police official as saying the grave contained 180 bodies.

Ukrainian troops liberated Lyman from Russian control on Saturday.

Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv



A series of explosions have rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

The blasts came as Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed, while the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the early-morning explosions were the result of missile strikes that hit one of the city's medical institutions, a non-residential building and other spots.

