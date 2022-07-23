Fast News

President Zelenskyy ruled out a ceasefire without recovering Moscow-controlled territories amid the Türkiye-brokered landmark grain deal that inched Russia and Ukraine closer in conflict now in 150th day.

Lithuania lifts ban on rail transport into Russian Kaliningrad

The Baltic state of Lithuania has lifted a ban on the rail transport of sanctioned goods into and out of the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, Russia's RIA news agency said.

The European Union last week said the transit ban only affected road, not rail, transit, and Lithuania should therefore allow Russia to ship concrete, wood and alcohol across EU territory to the exclave.

"It is possible that some goods will be transported today," RIA quoted Mantas Dubauskas, spokesman for the state railway company, as telling Lithuanian TV.

Fitch and Scope downgrade Ukraine ratings

Credit rating firms Fitch and Scope downgraded Ukraine to a 'C' grade — just one step from default — two days after the war-ravaged country requested a debt payment freeze.

A "default-like process has begun" Fitch said referring to Kiev's "consent solicitation" request for a two-year deferral on its $20 billion-plus stock of international debt.

"The rating would be downgraded to 'restricted default' and the affected instruments to 'D' following the consent solicitation 'effective date' should it be accepted, which we view as likely," Fitch added.

