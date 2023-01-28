Fast News

Ukraine battles Russian troops trying to pierce its lines in east and northeast, and artillery bombardments intensify after allies promised hundreds of tanks to Kiev, as fighting enters its 339th day.

Local residents repair a fence after a Russian missile attack in the town of Glevakha, Kiev region (AA)

Saturday, January 28, 2023

0924 – GMT Three killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city

Three people were killed and at least two others wounded after Russian forces struck a residential neighbourhood in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, the regional governor has said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that four apartment buildings and a hotel had been damaged and that rescuers and police officials were at the site to "carefully document yet another crime by the Russian occupiers".

Earlier on Saturday Kyrylenko said four people had been killed and at least seven wounded from Russian strikes over the past 24 hours.

Here are other key developments:

0741– GMT Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new US envoy early next week - RIA

Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov will hold a meeting with Lynne Tracy, the new US ambassador to Moscow, early next week, the RIA news agency has reported.

Tracy arrived in Moscow earlier this week. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that the new US ambassador would not improve ties between the two countries because of what she called Washington's ongoing "hybrid war" against Russia.

Relations between Washington and Moscow have been at rock bottom since Russia's offensive on Ukraine last February.

0638 GMT – Mali defends Russian ties

Mali’s foreign minister defended the military government’s cooperation with Russia.

Abdoulaye Diop told the UN Security Council that security is the country’s top priority and Mali will not continue to justify its partnership with Russia, which is providing training and equipment to the military.

He did not mention Russia’s Wagner Group, the private military contractor with ties to the Kremlin.

2300 GMT – North Korea slams US over Ukraine tank deliveries

North Korea has denounced US pledges of battle tanks to Ukraine, claiming Washington was "further crossing the red line" to win hegemony by proxy war, state media KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, made the remarks in a statement carried by KCNA, saying that North Korea will "stand in the same trench" as Russia against the United States.

"I express serious concern over the US escalating the war situation by providing Ukraine with military hardware for ground offensive," she said in the statement.

The United States and Western countries "have neither right nor justification to slander sovereign states' exercise of the right to self-defence."

For live updates from Friday (January 27), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies