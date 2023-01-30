Fast News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says "the situation is very tough" in Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region, where there are constant Russian attacks, as the conflict enters its 341st day.

"Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon," says Zelenskyy. (Reuters)

Monday, January 30, 2023

005 GMT

A missile has hit an apartment building in Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

A Reuters news agency's picture from the scene showed a fire ablaze in a residential building.

"An enemy rocket has struck an apartment building in the city centre, in Kyiv district," Synehubov said on Telegram.

"First indications are a C-300 missile. Emergency services are on site. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified."

Here are other key developments:

0305 GMT – NATO's chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged South Korea to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia's military campaign.

Stoltenberg is in Seoul, the first stop on a trip that will include Japan and is aimed at strengthening ties with US allies in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.

In meetings with senior South Korean officials, Stoltenberg argued that events in Europe and North America are interconnected with other regions, and that the alliance wants to help manage global threats by increasing partnerships in Asia.

Speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul, he thanked South Korea for its non-lethal aid to Ukraine, but urged it to do more, adding there is an "urgent need" for ammunition.

0144 GMT – Zelenskyy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has said that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Paris Games was tantamount to showing that "terror is somehow acceptable".

Zelenskyy said he had sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his campaign to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Games.

"Attempts by the International Olympic Committee to bring Russian athletes back into the Olympic Games are attempts to tell the whole world that terror is somehow acceptable," he said in his nightly video address.

0123 GMT – Won't send fighter jets to Ukraine: Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that Germany will not send fighter jets to Ukraine, as Kiev steps up calls for more advanced weapons from the West to help repel Russian forces.

Scholz only just agreed on Wednesday to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other European countries to send theirs, after weeks of intense debate and mounting pressure from allies.

"I can only advise against entering into a constant bidding war when it comes to weapons systems," Scholz said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

"If, as soon as a decision (on tanks) has been made, the next debate starts in Germany, that doesn't come across as serious and undermines citizens' confidence in government decisions."

Scholz's decision to green-light the tanks was accompanied by a US announcement that it would send 31 of its Abrams tanks.

0010 GMT – Ukraine needs more weapons, faster – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs new weapons and faster deliveries to confront a "very tough" situation of constant attacks by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, President Zelenskyy said.

"The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region – there are constant Russian attacks. There are constant attempts to break through our defences," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We have to speed up events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine."

For live updates from Sunday (January 29), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies