Russia's Putin urges his government to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed fighting in Ukraine, where a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has halted Russians, as fighting enters its 245th day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a mortar on the front line of the Kharkiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues on day 245. (Reuters)

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Ukraine official: No side preparing to withdraw in Kherson

A senior Ukrainian official has predicted "the heaviest of battles" to come for the partially Russian-occupied strategic southern province of Kherson and said Moscow's military is digging in to face advancing Ukrainian forces.

"With Kherson everything is clear. The Russians are replenishing, strengthening their grouping there," Oleksiy Ares tovych, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said.

"It means that nobody is preparing to withdraw. On the contrary, the heaviest of battles is going to take place for Kherson," according to Arestovych, who did not say when the battle might happen.

Biden, Sunak agree to support Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have agreed in talks to work together to support Ukraine, the White House said.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the "special relationship" that exists between the United States and Britain, and said they would work together to advance global security and prosperity, the White House said in a read-out of the conversation.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of working together to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression," the statement said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies