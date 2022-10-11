Fast News

Russia intensifies its attacks on several cities in Ukraine, killing many after the Kerch bridge explosion as the conflict gets heavier on the 230th day.

Mass retaliatory strikes hit Ukraine nationwide on Monday, after Moscow blamed Kiev for a blast on a bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, a peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. (AA)

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Death toll from Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine rises to 19

The death toll from Russia’s latest strikes in Ukraine has risen to 19 with dozens of others wounded, according to the country’s emergency service.

The number of injured by Russia’s shelling, which started on Monday, reached 105, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

“As a result of attacks, critical and civil infrastructure facilities were struck yesterday in 12 regions and Kiev city, where more than 30 fires broke out, which were extinguished by the State Emergency Service," it added.

Ukraine-focused Ferrexpo's output suspended after Russian missile barrage

Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo Plc said its production has been temporarily suspended after Russian missile attacks damaged state-owned electrical infrastructure.

Ferrexpo, the world's third-largest exporter of iron ore pellets, has its operations in Ukraine and has been facing disruptions since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict earlier this year.

"Limited power supply is available at the group's operations, which are being prioritised for critical equipment required for essential services and local communities," the miner said in a statement.

Air raid warnings across Ukraine - emergency services

Emergency services put all Ukraine on alert for more missile strikes, a day after heavy Russian attacks.

"Warning. During the day there's a high probability of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Please remain in shelters for your own safety, do not ignore air raid signals," it said on the Telegram messaging app.

UN fears Russian strikes to provoke more displacements

The United Nations refugee chief has warned more people will be forced to flee their homes in Ukraine after Russian missiles rained down on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.

"The bombing of civilians, of houses ..., of non-military infrastructure in an indiscriminate manner in many cities across Ukraine, means the war is becoming harder and more difficult for civilians," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told journalists in Geneva.

"I fear that the events of these last hours will provoke more displacements."

G7 to hold virtual meeting to support Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Group of Seven (G7) leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss their commitment to support Ukraine and hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for Russia's aggression, including its recent missile strikes across Ukraine, the White House said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate at the top of the meeting, the White House said.

US promises advanced air defence systems to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden promised to provide advanced air defence systems to Ukraine after Russian missiles targeted the capital Kiev and other cities, the White House said in a statement.

Biden spoke to Zelenskyy and "pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems," the statement said.

After speaking with Biden, Zelenskyy tweeted that "air defence is currently the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation."

UN rejects Russia's secret ballot over annexed Ukraine territories

The United Nations General Assembly voted to reject Russia's call for the 193-member body to hold a secret ballot later this week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine.

The General Assembly decided, with 107 votes in favour, that it would hold a public vote — not a secret ballot — on a draft resolution that condemns Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation."

Diplomats said the vote on the resolution would likely be on Wednesday or Thursday.

