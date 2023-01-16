Fast News

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley says an array of new weapons, artillery, tanks and other vehicles are heading to Ukraine to help the country's forces take back territory that has been captured by Russia as the conflict enters its 327th day.

Until now, the US focus has been on providing Ukrainian forces with more immediate battlefield needs, particularly on how to use the wide array of Western weapons systems pouring into the country. (AP)

The US military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces has begun in Germany, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said.

Milley, who plans to visit the Grafenwoehr training area on Monday to get a first-hand look at the programme, said the troops being trained left Ukraine a few days ago.

The so-called combined arms training is aimed at honing the skills of the Ukrainian forces so they will be better prepared to launch an offensive or counter any surge in Russian attacks. They will learn how to better move and coordinate their company- and battalion-size units in battle, using combined artillery, armour and ground forces.

