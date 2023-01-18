Fast News

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevgeny Enin, killed in helicopter crash in northern city of Brovary as Russia-Ukraine fighting enters its 329th day.

Medics and police were working at the scene. (Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters)

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Three children are among 18 dead in the helicopter crash at Brovary in the region, Leksiy Kuleba, governor of Kiev posted on Telegram.

Tragedy in Brovary. The number of victims increased. As of 10.30am - 18 dead, including three children. It is known about 29 wounded, including 15 children. All necessary assistance is provided to the victims. All emergency services are on site.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the minister of the interior who has been killed in the crash, has posted an unverified video clip of the site of the crash, including a tribute to the government officials who have been killed in the crash.

"My friends, statesmen of Ukraine – minister of internal affairs Denys Monastyrskiy, Yevhen Yenin and Yuriy Lubkovych died in a helicopter crash of the State Emergency Service in Brovary. Everyone on board the helicopter also died. Everyone who was on board the helicopter were patriots of Ukraine, each defended and strengthened Ukraine in their place. We will always remember you. Your families will always be under the protection of friends and the state. Eternal memory to you, friends."

Minister of Internal Affairs, his First deputy and Ministry's state secretary died in a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region. Helicopter fell by a kindergarten.



16 people died in the crash, 2 of them children. 22 people were hospitalized, 10 of them children.



Tragedy. pic.twitter.com/EzlIg1t6xM — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 18, 2023

0900 GMT - Interior minister among victims in Brovary

Sixteen people, including two children and Ukraine's interior minister, were killed when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kiev, officials said.

Among the dead are several top officials of the interior ministry including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, he said.

Monastyrsky’s deputy is also reported to have died in crash that happened in the town of Brovary, located some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northeast of Kiev.

The Ukrainian police channel on Telegram quoted police chief Ihor Klymenko saying:

"This morning, 18 January, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service crashed in Brovary. As a result of the crash, the leadership of the ministry of internal affairs died: the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary.

In total, 16 people are known to have died, including two children. Of them, nine were on board the helicopter.

22 victims are in hospital, including ten children. All emergency services work on the site. The inspection of the scene is ongoing".

In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and employees were in the kindergarten," he added.

He said that medics and police were working at the scene.

The town of Brovary is located some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northeast of Kiev.

08:15 GMT - Germany under pressure

Germany's government named Boris Pistorius as the new defence minister; allies ramped up pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to allow the supply of German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Allied defence ministers are meeting in Germany on Friday.

0810 GMT - US sent Israel-stored munitions to Ukraine - New York Times

The United States sent a munitions stockpile stored in Israel to Ukraine for use in the war against Russia, the New York Times reported, saying the decision was made last year when Washington's Middle East ally was under a centrist premier.

An Israeli official confirmed the report to Reuters, saying that then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid approved the transfer although the US does not formally need such consent.

The Israeli official did not know if any further such US arms transfers from Israel were expected under conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who took office on December 29 and who, during previous terms, had cultivated a personal rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told Reuters by phone that he had "no idea" if the report was true. The Russian embassy declined comment.

According to the New York Times, the U.S. munitions moved from Israel to Ukraine were around 300,000 155-millimetre artillery shells, a kind Kiev is using up at a high pace.

0745 GMT - Ukraine says military Patriot training will take 10 weeks



The training of Ukrainian officers to operate the Patriot advanced long-range air defence system will last 10 weeks, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said.

The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have pledged to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine to repel a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks.

"There is a decision that our officers will be trained in 10 weeks. Such obligations were undertaken by the American partners," Reznikov said, in remarks published on Ukraine's state Military Media Center Telegram messaging app.

0730 GMT - Ukrainian adviser quits over Dnipro missile strike remarks



Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has resigned after drawing backlash for his comments on a deadly missile strike in Dnipro.

In a YouTube video, Arestovych said the building was likely struck by a Russian missile shot down by Ukraine, sparking public outcry.

Apologising for his remarks, the adviser said he had made “a fundamental error” and his resignation was “an example of civilised behaviour.”

0700 GMT - Aircraft crashes into building outside Ukrainian capital - Kiev

An aircraft crashed into a building in the Ukrainian town of Brovary near Kiev, and emergency services rushed to the scene, a presidential aide said.

He said checks were being made on casualties. Videos shared on social media showed a burning building, and said an object resembling a helicopter or drone had crashed into a nursery building. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the reports.

"We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances," the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Helicopter crashes next to a nursery and residential building in town of Brovary in Kiev, casualties reported — Governor of Kiev region — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 18, 2023

2300 GMT - Zelenskyy hails Dutch pledge to offer Patriot system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's pledge to join the US and Germany's efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot air defence systems.

"Today we heard very important news from Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. The news is actually a continuation of our recent negotiations with him," Zelenskyy said in his fresh address. "So, there are now three guaranteed batteries. But this is only the beginning. We are working on new solutions to strengthen our air defence."

Zelenskyy also confirmed rescue operations in Dnipro following a Russian missile strike on an apartment building on Saturday had been concluded. He said 45 people died in the strike and among them were six children, including an 11-month-old boy.

2130 GMT - US working to consolidate Ukraine's position for future negotiation

US will announce more security assistance to Ukraine in the coming days, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, adding his country is undertaking some efforts to "put Ukraine in the strongest possible position when a negotiating table emerges."

Speaking at a joint press conference with his British counterpart James Cleverly, Blinken reminded that the US has provided nearly $25 billion in security assistance to Ukraine over less than a year.



"And I would anticipate that you'll hear more announcements in the days to come," he said. "There'll be a meeting again at the end of the week of the so-called Ramstein group that (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin put together to make sure that we're coordinating security assistance among many countries. So stay tuned for more on that," he added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies