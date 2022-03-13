Fast News

Russia is continuing its offensive across Ukraine, pounding populated areas with artillery and air strikes and deploying siege tactics on the 18th day of the attack.

Russia reportedly fired 30 rockets at the military facility. (AP Archive)

Sunday, March 13, 2022

Russian air strike on military range kills 9, injures dozens

The Russian air strike on the the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security military range has killed nine people and wounded 57, the mayor of Ukraine's Lviv region said.

"Unfortunately we have 9 dead. 57 people were injured," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy wrote on Telegram.

The governor added that Russia had fired 30 rockets at the military facility.

Ukraine: Foreign military instructors worked at attacked facility

Foreign military instructors worked at the Yavoriv military facility near the Polish border that was hit by a Russian air strike, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

A ministry representative said that the ministry was still trying to establish if any of the instructors were at the centre at the time of the attack.

"Russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security near Lviv. Foreign instructors work here. Information about the victims is being clarified," Reznikov said in an online post.

Russia 'destroyed' 3,687 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities

Russian troops have destroyed 3,687 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities so far, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has been quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

It was not possible to independently verify his statement.

Russian troops launched multiple air strikes on military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near border with Poland, local official says. TRT World’s Ali Mustafa reports from Lviv pic.twitter.com/SblSzhhgYR — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 13, 2022

Qatari foreign minister to visit Moscow

Qatar's foreign minister is set to travel to Moscow for discussions on the Iran nuclear talks and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a source familiar with the visit said.

The source said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, whose gas producing country is a US ally, would meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Russia wants guarantees that its trade with Iran will not be affected by sanctions imposed on Moscow over its incursion in Ukraine - a demand Western powers say is unacceptable and Washington has insisted it will not agree to.

Bus with Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy

Italian state radio has said a bus carrying about 50 refugees from Ukraine has overturned on a major highway in northern Italy, killing a passenger and injuring several others, none of them seriously.

RAI radio said one woman died and the rest of those aboard the bus were safely evacuated after the accident near the town of Forli’. It wasn’t immediately clear where the bus was headed.

Gazprom continues gas shipments at same volume

Russian natural gas company Gazprom has said it was continuing gas shipments via Ukraine, with volumes at 109.6 million cubic metres, up from 109.5 million a day earlier.

Ukraine to support crop sowing campaign: PM

Ukraine's government will introduce a plan to support the crop sowing campaign in an effort to safeguard food supplies amid Russia's incursion, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has said.

He said Ukraine had sufficient volumes of basic food products for the next few months.

"But we must also think about the future. Therefore the government is implementing a plan to support the sowing campaign, which should start soon where possible," he said in a statement.

Russia attempts to surround Ukrainian forces in east - UK

Russian forces have been attempting to surround Ukrainian forces in the east of the country as they advance from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south, Britain's defence ministry has said.

"Russian forces advancing from Crimea are attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odessa", the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Air strike launched on Ukraine military base

An air strike has been launched on a Ukrainian military base in Yavoriv in the west of the country near the Polish border, the Lviv regional military administration said.

Russia "launched an air strike on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security", head of the Lviv regional administration, Maxim Kozitsky, said on his verified Facebook page, adding that eight missiles were fired.

The centre, less than 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the Polish border, did not say whether it had been hit. It said it would release details later.

Ukraine readies for 'relentless defence' of Kiev

Ukraine has prepared for a "relentless defence" of Kiev as the capital faced possible encirclement by advancing Russian forces who have also kept up a bombardment of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.

Only the roads to the south remain open in Kiev and the city was preparing to mount a "relentless defence", according to the Ukrainian presidency.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the capital, described by a senior Ukrainian official as a "city under siege", was reinforcing defences and stockpiling food and medicine.

Russia claims Ukraine is not letting people flee fighting

Russian National Defence Command Centre head Mikhail Mizintsev has blamed Ukraine for the failure of humanitarian corridors for civilians trying to leave the country.

According to Mizintsev, "the Russian Federation for the eighth time provided humanitarian corridors in the Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol directions, one humanitarian corridor to the Russian Federation, and another one - through the territories controlled by the Kiev authorities towards the western borders of Ukraine."

"There are already 2,638,989 of them (people wishing to evacuate to Russia) with specific names and addresses from almost two thousand settlements in Ukraine," but this data is being used by the Security Service of Ukraine units "to detect all calls, conduct mass total checks, detentions and arrests, searches, and interrogations," he said.

The UN Security council gathered on Friday at Russia's request. During the meeting, UN officials rejected Moscow's claims that the US is developing a biological weapons programme with Ukraine pic.twitter.com/sjQ9eeR6V5 — TRT World (@trtworld) March 12, 2022

Russia's operation in Ukraine could lead to World War III: Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has said that the situation in Ukraine will get worse, claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop.

"This could lead to World War III," Trump said during a rally in the state of South Carolina. "I see what’s happening. Because if you think Putin is going to stop, it’s going to get worse and worse. He’s not going to accept it and we don’t have anybody to talk to him."

"You had somebody to talk to him with me," he then told the crowd. "Nobody was ever tougher on Russia than me," he added.

UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine

The United Nations is set to have multiple meetings this week about Russia's military operation in Ukraine, though it is unclear if they will lead to the adoption of an official text, diplomats said.

On Monday, the Security Council will discuss the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Although this is an annual meeting, it will place special focus on the operation in Ukraine and will likely see fresh calls for peace.

In addition, the Security Council may finally meet on human rights violations, according to diplomats.

Humanitarian 'catastrophe' widens as Russia advances its assault

Russian forces upped the pressure on Kiev and pummelled civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities, amid fresh efforts to deliver aid to the devastated port city of Mariupol.

Both Ukrainian and Russian officials described the quickly worsening humanitarian situation as "catastrophic."

In Moscow, the defence ministry described an unrelenting push on the ground, reporting that Russian forces had advanced 12 kilometers (7 miles) over "a broad front" during the day, without specifying exactly where.

This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up view of apartment buildings and fires with damage in the area of the Zhovtnevyi district in western Mariupol, Ukraine, during the Russian assault, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP)

Zelenskyy warns against 'pseudo-republics'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a message said, "the occupiers in the Kherson region are trying to repeat the sad experience of the formation of pseudo-republics."

"Ukraine will withstand this challenge."

Ukraine's gas reserves at 9.5 bcm - PM

Ukraine's gas reserves amount to 9.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) with production continuing at all facilities except at plants in areas where fighting is taking place, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has said.

Before Russia's assault, Ukraine consumed around 30 bcm of gas per year, producing 20 bcm and importing the remaining volumes from Europe (Hungary, Slovakia, Poland).

Ukraine used to import Russian gas but switched to European energy in November 2015 after Russia's annexation of the Crimea peninsula in 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine fixes statement: Ten civilians killed outside of agreed area

The seven women and children who Ukraine says died when Russian forces attacked a convoy escaping a village in the Kiev region were not as previously stated in an agreed evacuation corridor, the defence ministry said.

Ukraine's intelligence service initially said those who died outside Peremoha on Friday had been in a "green corridor" agreed with Russia.

A defence ministry statement later said people had in fact tried to escape by themselves, "so they began evacuating without the 'green corridor' agreed by the parties."

Satellite images show fire in residential areas of Mariupol

Satellite images taken on Saturday morning showed extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings throughout the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a private US company said.

Maxar Technologies said fires were seen in the western section of the Black Sea port city and dozens of high-rise apartment buildings had been severely damaged. TRT World could not independently verify the images.

