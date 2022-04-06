Fast News

US and UK announce new sanctions against Russia as Ukraine warns residents in the east to get out "now" ahead of a feared assault – part of a wider Russian offensive in Ukraine that continues on its 43rd day.

This photograph taken on April 6, 2022, shows a toy and personal belongings amongst rumbles in front of a destroyed residential building, Borodianka, northwest of Kiev. (AFP)

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Delay on Russia oil embargo decision is costing lives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the democratic world to reject Russian oil and said the failure to quickly agree to an embargo was costing Ukrainian lives.

"The embargo on Russian oil supply will still be applied. The format will be found. The only question is how many more Ukrainian men, how many more Ukrainian women, the Russian military will have time to kill, so that you, some politicians –– and we know who you are –– will borrow some determination somewhere," Zelinskyy said.

It comes as Ukrainian authorities say nearly 5,000 people were evacuated from combat areas ahead of a feared Russian attack in the eastern regions.

Russia accuses Ukraine of disrupting prisoner exchange



Russia has said that Ukraine at the last minute refused to carry out an earlier agreed exchange of prisoners of war.

"The list of 251 servicemen declared for exchange was repeatedly shortened. The number of prisoners of war for the exchange was repeatedly reduced. The list agreed at the last stage in the amount of only 38 servicemen was also suddenly revoked this morning by the Ukrainian side without explanation," said Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center.

For live updates from Wednesday (April 6), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies