Fierce fighting between Moscow and Kiev persists in eastern and southern parts as Ukrainian forces are pressing Russian forces out on the 257th day of the conflict.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine November 2, 2022. (Reuters Archive)

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Donetsk region in the east remained the focal point of fighting in the conflict, with hundreds of Russians being killed every day.

"The Donetsk region remains the epicenter of the greatest madness of the occupiers," Zelensky said. "They are being killed in their hundreds every day. The ground in front of Ukrainian positions is littered with bodies of the occupiers."

The towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka are the spots of the heaviest fighting in the Donetsk region.

North Korea denies arming Russia

North Korea said Tuesday that claims by the United States that Pyongyang is supplying artillery ammunition to Moscow for its war in Ukraine were groundless, state media KCNA reported.

"Recently, the US is persistently spreading a groundless 'rumor of arms dealings' between the DPRK and Russia," North Korea's vice director of military foreign affairs of the Ministry of National Defence said in a statement, according to KCNA

The statement said North Korea sees the "rumor" as part of the United States' "hostile attempt to tarnish the image of the DPRK in the international arena," using an acronym for North Korea's official name.

"We once again make clear that we have never had 'arms dealings' with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future," the statement said.

Zelenskyy speaks Netanyahu to "strengthen our states"

President Zelenskyy has made a pitch for closer security ties with Israel, saying both countries faced similar threats.

"I think it is clear to everyone what Ukraine emphasizes and the security emphasis of Israel," Zelenskyy said after a conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, the winner in last week's Israeli election.

"I believe we can significantly strengthen our states, especially since the threats we have are related."

Zelenskyy has called on Israel for weeks to provide arms, particularly air defence systems, for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies