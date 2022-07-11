Fast News

Having fought long battles to capture the last areas of the neighbouring region of Luhansk, Russian troops are now turning their focus to Donetsk as they look to take control of the whole Donbass region while the conflict enters its 138th day.

Rescuers release a man from debris of a residential building damaged by a military strike in the town of Chasiv Year, in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Monday, July 11, 2022

Rescuers have picked through the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine searching for two dozen people, including a child, feared trapped after a Russian rocket strike on the five-storey building killed 15 people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the attack in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region was "another terrorist attack" and Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Rescuers used a crane to lift a concrete slab and their hands to dig through the debris, while dazed residents who survived attack retrieved personal belongings and told stories of their miraculous escape.

